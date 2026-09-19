Canada's immigration authority has outlined three key steps every foreign worker must take immediately after receiving a work permit at the border

Work permit holders are required to obtain a Social Insurance Number before they can legally begin working in Canada

Newcomers must also sort out health coverage for themselves and any dependants travelling with them upon arrival

Canada's federal immigration authority has published clear guidance on what foreign nationals are expected to handle immediately after their work permit is approved at the border.

The Immigration authority outlines three priority areas every new worker must address.

Canada lists 3 things foreigners should do after getting work permit at border. Photo: Getty

Source: Getty Images

Steps after getting Canadian work permit

According to Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship Canada, the steps cover:

1. Obtaining a Social Insurance Number

2. Arranging health insurance

3. Exploring longer-term options such as extending a stay, studying, or applying for permanent residence.

Getting a Social Insurance Number in Canada

The first and most urgent requirement is applying for a Social Insurance Number, commonly known as a SIN. Canadian authorities state that this must be done as soon as a work permit holder arrives in the country, as no one can legally begin employment without it.

The SIN serves as a personal identifier for tax and employment records across Canada.

Health coverage and future options

Beyond the SIN, newcomers are expected to ensure that both they and any dependants accompanying them have adequate health coverage in place. This can take the form of provincial or territorial health insurance, which varies depending on where in Canada the individual is based. For those who have not yet accessed government health coverage, the authorities advise having sufficient funds available to cover any medical expenses that may arise during that period.

On longer-term planning, the immigration authority notes that work permit holders may have several options available to them depending on their circumstances. These include extending or changing the terms of their work permit, pursuing studies alongside their employment, and applying for permanent residence in Canada. While not all of these pathways are guaranteed, their availability will depend on the individual's specific situation and the type of permit they hold.

The guidance, published on the official Government of Canada website, is intended to help foreign workers settle in smoothly and understand their obligations and opportunities from the moment they step off the plane.

Legit.ng has also published residency years for foreigners who want to become Qatari citizens.

Citizenship: Australia mentions residency years for foreigners

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that Australia's Department of Home Affairs outlined the residence requirement foreigners must meet before applying for citizenship.

Applicants must have lived in Australia on a valid visa for a number of years before the date they apply for citizenship.

The rules also specify how much time applicants are allowed to have spent outside Australia during that period.

Source: Legit.ng