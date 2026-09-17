Six supporters of SDP governorship candidate and former IGP Mohammed Adamu died in a road crash near the Lafia Flyover on Monday

The vehicle, carrying dozens of supporters to a political programme in Awe LGA, suffered brake failure after leaving the SDP secretariat

The Nasarawa State government and the APC both sent condolences to the victims' families and the Adamu campaign organisation

Six supporters of former Inspector-General of Police and Social Democratic Party (SDP) governorship candidate in Nasarawa State, Mohammed Adamu, have died following a road crash in Lafia on Monday, July 28, 2025.

The victims were among dozens of supporters travelling to Awe Local Government Area for a political event when their vehicle crashed close to the Lafia Flyover. The campaign organisation put the death toll at six, while police confirmed four fatalities.

6 SDP Supporters of Former Inspector-General of Police Killed in Nasarawa Road Crash

Source: UGC

What the police said about the crash

According to the state police spokesperson, Ramhan Nansel, the vehicle lost its brakes after departing the SDP secretariat on Jos Road in Lafia and subsequently struck a J5 bus. He said 29 passengers were thrown from the vehicle on impact. One person died at the scene, and three others succumbed to their injuries in hospital. An additional 11 people who sustained minor injuries were treated and discharged.

Otaru Douglas, the Director of Media and Strategic Communications for the Adamu campaign, confirmed the tragedy and said the former IGP and his wife were already providing support to the bereaved families. "May God to repose the souls of those who died and grant quick recovery to those who sustained varying degrees of injuries," Douglas said.

Adamu's wife, Rukayya, reportedly led a delegation to commiserate with the victims' families.

Government and political groups react

Nasarawa State Commissioner for Information, Culture and Tourism, Nawani Aboki, extended the government's condolences to Adamu, the SDP campaign organisation, and the families of the deceased. "The government shares in the grief of the families who lost their loved ones in the unfortunate incident. Our thoughts and prayers are with the injured and those receiving treatment," Aboki said.

The commissioner also urged political leaders and campaign organisations to educate supporters on responsible road use as campaign activity picks up ahead of the 2027 elections. He called on relevant agencies to step up public enlightenment efforts to reduce road accidents across the state.

The Nasarawa State chapter of the All Progressives Congress (APC) also issued a message of sympathy to the victims' families and the SDP campaign organisation.

The crash comes as political parties across Nasarawa intensify grassroots mobilisation ahead of the 2027 governorship election, with supporters frequently travelling between communities for rallies, meetings, and other campaign activities. The police finding of brake failure has raised fresh concerns about the roadworthiness of vehicles used to move large numbers of political supporters.

Source: Legit.ng