Canada's immigration authority has outlined a clear process for foreigners who want to apply for a work permit directly at a port of entry

Applicants may need to complete additional requirements such as a medical exam or biometric enrolment before travelling to Canada

Work permit processing fees start at $155, with additional charges depending on the type of permit and whether biometrics are required

Canada's immigration authority has published an eight-step guide for foreign nationals who wish to apply for a work permit upon arrival at a Canadian port of entry, rather than doing so before they travel.

The guidance, issued by Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship Canada, clarifies that while applicants are generally advised to secure their work permit before departing for Canada, certain individuals may be eligible to apply at the border.

Canada lists 8 steps foreigners must follow to apply for work permit at border. Photo: Getty

Source: Getty Images

Work permit at Canada border: Steps to apply

The first three steps focus on preparations that must be completed before a traveller even boards a flight:

1. Applicants must first confirm that they qualify to apply at a port of entry.

2. Those who require a medical examination must arrange one in advance and carry valid proof that they passed it. Medical results must still be within their validity period at the time of arrival.

3. Find the right point of entry for you. Biometrics also need to be considered during the planning stage. Not every port of entry is equipped to collect biometric data, so applicants who need to provide fingerprints and a photograph must identify and travel to a compatible location before making the journey.

4. Travel to Canada with your documents. You must have all the required documents before you travel to Canada.

What happens at Canada's port of entry?

5. Upon reaching the port of entry, the traveller must inform the border officer that they intend to apply for a work permit. The officer will then review the applicant's passport or travel document, assess their eligibility and admissibility, and verify any medical certificate where applicable.

For those applying alongside family members, the primary applicant's file is processed first. If approved, each accompanying family member's application is then assessed separately.

6. Biometrics, where required, are collected at this stage during the meeting with the border officer.

7. Fees are paid before the permit is issued. All applicants pay a work permit processing fee of $155. Those applying for an open work permit pay an additional $100. Biometrics attract a separate charge of $85 per individual or up to $170 for a family, depending on eligibility.

8. Once the officer confirms that the applicant is both admissible to Canada and eligible for the specific work permit requested, the permit is issued on the spot.

Applicants are advised to review the document carefully and raise any questions or corrections with the officer before leaving the port of entry.

Legit.ng has also published residency years for foreigners who want to become Qatari citizens.

Citizenship: Australia mentions residency years for foreigners

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that Australia's Department of Home Affairs outlined the residence requirement foreigners must meet before applying for citizenship.

Applicants must have lived in Australia on a valid visa for a number of years before the date they apply for citizenship.

The rules also specify how much time applicants are allowed to have spent outside Australia during that period.

Source: Legit.ng