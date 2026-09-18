The ICPC invited APC federal constituency candidate Engr. Toyin Zacheous Okoro to its Abuja headquarters on Thursday, September 17, over conflict of interest and false declaration allegations

Investigators questioned Okoro for over two hours on claims he ran a private company and secured government contracts while working as a National Assembly aide

Okoro was released on bail after the Thursday session and directed to return as the ICPC probe continues

The Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission (ICPC) on Thursday, September 17, questioned Engr. Toyin Zacheous Okoro, the All Progressives Congress (APC) candidate for Ekiti South Federal Constituency I, over allegations of conflict of interest, contract manipulation, and false declarations to electoral authorities.

Okoro, who won the APC primary in May 2026 to contest the House of Representatives seat covering Ikere, Ekiti South-West and Ise-Orun Federal Constituency in the 2027 general elections, arrived at the ICPC headquarters in Abuja at around 2 p.m. He was taken into an interrogation room at approximately 2:40 p.m. and questioned by investigators for more than two hours before being released on bail at about 5 p.m. He was directed to return for further questioning.

ICPC interrogates APC House of Reps candidate from Ekiti Photo Credit: @OfficialAPCNg, @icpcnigeria

Source: Twitter

According to Daily Independent, the invitation, dated September 7, 2026 and signed by Oshinyemi Oluwaseun, Head of the ICPC Special Duty Team, directed Okoro to appear before investigators under Sections 28 and 40 of the Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Act 2000.

Allegations under investigation

Investigators are examining claims that Okoro served simultaneously as Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of a private company while holding a paid position as a Senior Legislative Aide at the National Assembly. Authorities are also looking into whether he used that public servant status to channel government contracts to the company from agencies including the Nigerian Ports Authority (NPA), the Small and Medium Enterprises Development Agency of Nigeria (SMEDAN), and the National Agency for Science and Engineering Infrastructure (NASENI).

Further allegations include the receipt of National Assembly salaries and allowances during the period he allegedly maintained a beneficial interest in the company. Investigators are also probing claims that he submitted backdated resignation documents after questions were raised about his company involvement, and that information he filed with the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) conflicted with records held by the Corporate Affairs Commission (CAC) and the National Assembly.

Background to the ICPC Probe

Earlier in 2026, an APC support group had raised concerns about Okoro's alleged continued directorship of a private firm while serving as a legislative aide and called on party authorities to look into the matter. Despite those questions, Okoro went on to win the APC ticket at the federal constituency primary, defeating other aspirants.

The ICPC has not issued any findings of guilt, and the investigation remains ongoing. Okoro is expected to return to the commission as the probe continues.

ICPC dismisses officer over unauthorised access to El-Rufai

Legit.ng earlier reported that ICPC dismissed Daniel Stephen after CCTV footage showed him helping Aichatou Assabe El-Rufai enter the premises without proper clearance.

Stephen admitted in a handwritten statement that he brought El-Rufai's wife through the back entrance of the facility on July 5, 2026.

The officer's statement suggested his involvement with visitors to the restricted facility went beyond the single incident on July 5.

Source: Legit.ng