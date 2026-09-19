Dr Ayodele Odularu, a Nigerian lecturer at the University of Fort Hare in South Africa, died on August 16, 2026, at age 51

Her brother, Dr Gbadebo Odularu, confirmed her death to Diaspora Tales after a GoFundMe campaign was launched for the family

A family member said her death was not from natural causes, and the circumstances surrounding it remained unclear

Legit.ng journalist Adekunle Dada has over eight years of experience covering metro, government policy, and international issues

South Africa - Dr Ayodele Temidayo Odularu, a Nigerian academic based in the Eastern Cape Province of South Africa, was found dead at her residence on August 16, 2026. She was 51 years old.

Her brother, Dr Gbadebo Odularu, confirmed the news to Diaspora Tales on Wednesday, September 16, 2026,following the launch of a GoFundMe campaign to support the family.

Mystery surrounds the death of a Nigerian academic in South Africa. Photo credit: @AlayeCodes

Source: Twitter

As reported by The Punch, a relative, who declined to be named, said the cause of death was not natural and that the family had called for an investigation into the circumstances surrounding her passing.

Dr Odularu served as an Independent Senior Researcher at the University of Fort Hare, where she contributed to academic work focused on knowledge access, educational opportunity, sustainable development, and solutions for underserved communities.

The university held a memorial service on Thursday to honour her life and contributions.

Family pays tribute to late scholar

The GoFundMe campaign released a statement from the family describing Dr Odularu as far more than an academic figure.

"With hearts filled with gratitude for a life beautifully lived, we announce the passing of our beloved sister, Dr Ayodele Temidayo Odularu, who departed this world at the age of 51," the statement read.

"Dr Ayodele was far more than a sister. She was a cherished daughter, aunt, friend, mentor, scholar, and a source of encouragement, compassion, wisdom, and strength to everyone blessed to know her."

The family described her as someone whose kindness, laughter, and generosity left a lasting impression on all who encountered her.

"Her presence brought warmth into every room. She was known for her kindness, infectious laughter, generosity, resilience, and unwavering commitment to uplifting others. She had a rare ability to make people feel valued, heard, and inspired," the statement added.

University remembers her legacy

The memorial service at the University of Fort Hare on Thursday reflected on her dedication to research and community impact.

"Her work reflected a deep commitment to addressing challenges that affect everyday lives, including access to knowledge, educational opportunity, sustainable development, and solutions that empower underserved communities," according to the statement.

The family said they were seeking answers regarding the nature of her death, though no further details about the investigation have been made public.

Nigerian pastor gunned down in South Africa

Meanwhile, Legit.ng also reported that the Nigerian Citizens Association South Africa called for a full investigation after a 58-year-old bishop was shot dead at his Johannesburg home.

NICASA said two suspects entered the residence of Bishop Taiwo Fakunle and opened fire on him.

Reacting, NICASA urged Nigerian diplomatic authorities in South Africa to monitor an ongoing police investigation closely and ensure justice is served.

Source: Legit.ng