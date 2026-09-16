President Bola Ahmed Tinubu broke his silence on the death of veteran actor Olu Jacobs, who passed away at 84 on Wednesday

Tinubu's spokesperson issued a formal statement describing Olu Jacobs as a towering figure across theatre, television, and film

The President extended condolences to Jacobs' wife, veteran actress Joke Silva, and the wider creative community

FCT, Abuja - President Bola Tinubu has expressed sadness over the death of Nollywood icon Oludotun Baiyewu Jacobs, widely known as Olu Jacobs, who passed away on Wednesday, September 16, at the age of 84.

Presidential spokesperson Bayo Onanuga released a statement on Wednesday, September 16, conveying Tinubu's reaction to the loss of one of Nigeria's most celebrated actors.

President Bola Tinubu mourns veteran Nollywood actor Olu Jacobs, who died at the age of 84. Photo credit: @NigAffairs, @DOlusegun

Source: Twitter

In the statement, Tinubu described Olu Jacobs as a towering figure whose career cut across theatre, television, and film on both the African continent and the global stage. The President acknowledged the actor's role in developing and professionalising Nigeria's entertainment industry, saying Jacobs had inspired generations of actors and filmmakers through discipline, talent, and an unwavering commitment to his craft.

"He was a giant of the Nigerian creative industry. His passing is a great loss to Nigeria, the African film industry and the global community of lovers of the performing arts. His remarkable body of work will continue to speak to generations yet unborn," Tinubu said.

The President also praised Jacobs' ability to bring depth, dignity, and authenticity to every role he played, qualities that earned him recognition far beyond Nigeria's borders.

"The nation recognises the enormous contributions of Nigeria's creative practitioners to the country's cultural identity, global image and economic development. Olu Jacobs played a big role in creating this identity," he added.

Nollywood: Olu Jacobs' legacy

Jacobs trained at the Royal Academy of Dramatic Arts in London, where he built an early career in British television and international film before returning to Nigeria to become a cornerstone of the local film industry. Over the course of his career, he won major industry honours and was conferred with the national award of Member of the Order of the Federal Republic (MFR).

President Bola Tinubu extends condolences to Olu Jacobs’ wife Joke Silva, children, family and colleagues in Nigeria’s creative industry. Photo credit: s

Source: Instagram

Tinubu extended his condolences to Jacobs' family, particularly his wife, veteran actress Joke Silva, their children, relatives, and colleagues across Nigeria's creative community.

Read President Tinubu's full statement on Olu Jacobs' death below via X:

Read more on Olu Jacobs

Olu Jacobs was a national icon – Omokri

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Nigeria’s Ambassador-designate to Mexico, Reno Omokri, paid tribute to the late Olu Jacobs, saying his international career paved the way for today’s Nigerian performers.

In a statement, Omokri described the actor as a trailblazer who helped lay the groundwork for modern African cinema.

Omokri recalled watching Jacobs as a child on foreign screens, noting that the actor’s training at the Royal Academy of Dramatic Art in London gave him early access to global platforms.

Source: Legit.ng