Ned Nwoko's personal assistant publicly reacted after the senator issued a statement addressing Regina Daniels' health and online harassment

Nwoko warned bloggers and social media users spreading false reports about his wife that his team is documenting publications for legal action

Regina Daniels' health struggles became a public concern after her wheelchair-bound 25th birthday appearance in October 2026

Ned Nwoko's personal assistant has weighed in publicly after the Delta State senator released a strongly worded statement defending his wife, Nollywood actress Regina Daniels, amid ongoing online speculation about her health and the state of their marriage.

Ned Nwoko’s camp breaks silence after senator speaks about Regina Daniels’ alleged ordeal. Credit: @pazzyeze, @regin.daniels, @nednwoko

Source: Instagram

The aide, identified by her handle as Passyeze, dropped a comment beneath Nwoko's viral post, writing:

"My pulchritudinous queen @regina.daniels ❤️🥹 Please, let love lead. Regina deserves compassion, privacy and the opportunity to heal without constant public scrutiny. This message from Senator Ned Nwoko is a sincere appeal to everyone who genuinely cares about her. ❤️ Sending you love, Regina. Always rooting for you. ❤️🫂."

The comment came shortly after Nwoko broke his silence on the swirling rumours surrounding Regina's well-being, issuing a public appeal to fans, bloggers and online commentators to allow the actress space to recover. In his press statement, Nwoko wrote:

"Regina has been through a lot, more than many people may realise, and right now, what she needs most is love, support and the opportunity to recover."

Nwoko threatens legal action over false reports

The senator did not limit himself to sympathy. He directed sharp criticism at individuals he accused of publishing fabricated stories about his wife, including false death announcements and misleading health reports. According to Nwoko, Regina sees these posts, and they cause her genuine distress.

"I will not tolerate the deliberate spread of false information about Regina, particularly fabricated reports about her death, health or personal circumstances," he stated, adding that those behind such content are already being identified. He confirmed his team is actively documenting the publications and warned that anyone found responsible would face legal consequences. "There is a limit to what should be tolerated, and that limit has been reached," he wrote.

Regina Daniels' Health Struggles

Legit.ng earlier reported that Regina Daniels opened up in October 2026 about battling severe pain, swollen and weakened legs, and mobility difficulties that left her dependent on a wheelchair.

Her public appearance at her 25th birthday celebration, while using a wheelchair, triggered widespread concern across Nigerian social media about the nature of her condition.

Nwoko's statement also acknowledged that a video Regina shared on her birthday offered the public a glimpse into her health challenges, and he appealed for compassion rather than judgement from those watching her situation unfold online.

The senator's intervention comes at a sensitive period, as the couple's marriage had already attracted significant public attention following earlier reports of strain between them.

Ned Nwoko’s PA breaks silence amid fresh controversy surrounding Regina Daniels. Credit: @princenednwoko

Source: Instagram

Emeka Rollas apologises to Regina Daniels, others

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that former Actors Guild of Nigeria (AGN) President Emeka Rollas apologised to Regina Daniels, her mother Rita Daniels and Senator Ned Nwoko over his comments during their marital crisis in 2025.

In an apology letter shared on Instagram on October 8, 2026, Rollas admitted that although he stood by some of his earlier concerns, he handled the situation poorly and regretted how he addressed the families and his colleagues.

He extended his unconditional apology to the Daniels and Nwoko families, the AGN Board of Trustees and several industry colleagues, adding that accepting his apology was entirely their choice.

Source: Legit.ng