Reno Omokri honoured late actor Olu Jacobs in a heartfelt post on X, describing him as a national icon who inspired generations

Omokri highlighted Jacobs' global film credits from the 1970s and 1980s, including roles alongside Christopher Walken and in a Roman Polanski film

The public figure also drew a close connection between Jacobs and his mentor, the late Chief Hubert Ogunde, calling both men the real Grand Old Men of Nollywood

Nigeria's Ambassador-designate to Mexico, Reno Omokri has mourned the passing of veteran actor Olu Jacobs, honouring him as "a National Icon and a source of pride for Nigeria" in a post shared on X on September 16.

Reno Omokri celebrated Olu Jacobs' extraordinary career, noting that he was a trailblazer who had no peer among Nigerian actors of his generation.

Reno Omokri honours Olu Jacobs as a national icon and Nigerian acting legend. Photo: renoomokri/olujacobs/huberogunde

Source: Instagram

Trained at the Royal Academy of Dramatic Art, Olu Jacobs moved from theatre to television and film, appearing in the British series The Professionals and earning international recognition at a time when such crossover was virtually unheard of for Nigerian performers.

Olu Jacobs' global career and link to Hubert Ogunde

Reno Omokri placed Olu Jacobs alongside his mentor, the late Chief Hubert Ogunde, describing them together as the true founding figures of Nollywood.

According to Reno Omokri, long before the local film industry took shape, Olu Jacobs had already built a global résumé in the 1970s and early 1980s, with credits in The Dogs of War opposite Christopher Walken and in Roman Polanski's Pirates.

His beloved television commercials from that era, Omokri noted, have since become nostalgic classics for many Nigerians.

Despite starring in hundreds of Nollywood productions later in his career, veteran Olu Jacobs' modesty meant others were able to lay claim to pioneer status, a point Reno Omokri addressed directly.

"Because of the modesty of Ogunde and Jacobs, and especially Mr Jacobs, who starred in hundreds of Nollywood movies, less deserving individuals have made pretences to their title of Nollywood Pioneers, but history makes their claims hollow," he wrote.

Reno Omokri links Olu Jacobs to Hubert Ogunde in tribute to late veteran actor. Photo: renoomokri

Source: Instagram

Reno Omokri prays for Joke Silva and the Jacobs family

Reno Omokri expressed grief at Olu Jacobs' death at the age of 84, and extended his condolences to those the actor left behind, including his wife and fellow performer Joke Silva, as well as their children.

He also acknowledged that the late movie legend received the Member of the Order of the Federal Republic (MFR) honour during his lifetime, calling it fitting recognition for a man whose contributions to Nigerian culture were immense.

Omokri closed his tribute with a farewell:

"Adieu, great sir. Until we meet to part no more."

Read Reno Omokri's tribute to Olu Jacobs in the X post below:

Funke Akindele mourns Olu Jacobs

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Nollywood actress Funke Akindele mourned veteran actor Olu Jacobs following his death on September 16, 2026.

The actress described him as a true legend who supported, encouraged and uplifted young talents while praising his remarkable contribution to Nigeria’s film industry.

She also sympathised with his wife, Joke Silva, his children and the Jacobs family, praying for his eternal rest and good health and long life for creatives.

Source: Legit.ng