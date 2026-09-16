Olu Jacobs: Regina Daniels' Mother Rita Pays Silent Tribute to Late Actor
- Rita Daniels, mother of Nollywood actress Regina Daniels, returned to Instagram to honour the late veteran actor Olu Jacobs
- The veteran actress shared a photo of the deceased without adding any caption or message to accompany it
- Olu Jacobs, one of Nigeria's most celebrated screen icons, passed away at the age of 84
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Veteran actress and mother of Regina Daniels, Rita Daniels, made a quiet but powerful statement on social media following the death of iconic Nollywood actor Olu Jacobs.
On Wednesday, September 16, 2026, Rita took to her Instagram account to pay her respects to the late screen legend. She shared a photo of a smiling Olu Jacobs dressed in a black shirt but left the post entirely without words, letting the image speak for itself.
The silent tribute stood out among the many condolence messages and remembrances pouring in from across the Nigerian entertainment industry.
Olu Jacobs passed away at the age of 84, leaving behind a legacy that stretched across decades of Nigerian cinema and television. He was widely regarded as one of the most distinguished and accomplished actors ever produced by Nollywood, having built a career that earned him admiration both at home and internationally.
Rita Daniels joins colleagues in mourning
Rita's decision to share a photo without a caption appeared deliberate, reflecting a grief that words could not easily contain.
The actress, who has herself been a recognisable figure in the Nigerian film industry, joined a wave of colleagues who turned to social media to mark the passing of a man whose contributions to the craft were immeasurable.
Her post drew attention partly because of the contrast between its simplicity and the enormity of the loss it was acknowledging, and it underscored the profound impact Olu Jacobs had on those who shared the screen and the industry with him.
A screenshot of Rita Daniels' post mourning Olu Jacobs is below:
Mercy Johnson mourns Olu Jacobs
Legit.ng previously reported that actress Mercy Johnson reacted to the death of veteran actor Olu Jacobs.
Mercy recounted her experience with the late actor on a movie set, describing it as precious memories. She also sent a heartfelt message to the family he left behind.
Source: Legit.ng
Olumide Alake (Entertainment Editor) Olumide Alake is a Lifestyle and Entertainment Journalist with 7 years of experience in news media. He holds an awarded certificate from the Editorial CDS during his service year. He has worked with some online media outfits notable are Naijaloaded, Jaguda, Kemifilani. Olumide bagged an award for the best exclusive article at Legit.ng and Best Entertainment Editor 2023/2024. Contact: olumide.alake@corp.legit.ng