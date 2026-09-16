Rita Daniels, mother of Nollywood actress Regina Daniels, returned to Instagram to honour the late veteran actor Olu Jacobs

The veteran actress shared a photo of the deceased without adding any caption or message to accompany it

Olu Jacobs, one of Nigeria's most celebrated screen icons, passed away at the age of 84

Veteran actress and mother of Regina Daniels, Rita Daniels, made a quiet but powerful statement on social media following the death of iconic Nollywood actor Olu Jacobs.

On Wednesday, September 16, 2026, Rita took to her Instagram account to pay her respects to the late screen legend. She shared a photo of a smiling Olu Jacobs dressed in a black shirt but left the post entirely without words, letting the image speak for itself.

Regina Daniels' mother reacts to Olu Jacobs' death at 84. Credit: ritadaniels06/olujacobs.

Source: Instagram

The silent tribute stood out among the many condolence messages and remembrances pouring in from across the Nigerian entertainment industry.

Olu Jacobs passed away at the age of 84, leaving behind a legacy that stretched across decades of Nigerian cinema and television. He was widely regarded as one of the most distinguished and accomplished actors ever produced by Nollywood, having built a career that earned him admiration both at home and internationally.

Rita Daniels joins colleagues in mourning

Rita's decision to share a photo without a caption appeared deliberate, reflecting a grief that words could not easily contain.

The actress, who has herself been a recognisable figure in the Nigerian film industry, joined a wave of colleagues who turned to social media to mark the passing of a man whose contributions to the craft were immeasurable.

Her post drew attention partly because of the contrast between its simplicity and the enormity of the loss it was acknowledging, and it underscored the profound impact Olu Jacobs had on those who shared the screen and the industry with him.

A screenshot of Rita Daniels' post mourning Olu Jacobs is below:

Regina Daniels' mother Rita shares a picture of late actor Olu Jacobs on her page. Credit: olujacobs.

Source: Instagram

Mercy Johnson mourns Olu Jacobs

Legit.ng previously reported that actress Mercy Johnson reacted to the death of veteran actor Olu Jacobs.

Mercy recounted her experience with the late actor on a movie set, describing it as precious memories. She also sent a heartfelt message to the family he left behind.

Source: Legit.ng