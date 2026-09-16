Nollywood actor Emeka Ike was captured on video breaking down in tears after hearing of veteran actor Olu Jacobs' death on September 16, 2026

Olu Jacobs died at 84, with his son Olusoji announcing the news on Instagram and the family urging the public to respect their privacy

The footage of Ike's emotional reaction sparked heated debate online, with fans divided over grief, privacy, and loyalty to the late screen legend

Footage of Nollywood actor Emeka Ike weeping after learning of Olu Jacobs' death has been widely shared online, capturing what appeared to be an unguarded moment of grief from the veteran star.

The short clip, filmed on the morning of September 16, 2026, shows Emeka Ike standing at a residential gate, visibly overwhelmed.

Emeka Ike gets emotional while mourning Nollywood icon Olu Jacobs after his death. Photo: emekaikeofficial/olujacobs

Source: Instagram

In the video, Emeka Ike could be heard saying, "I did not see him till he died," suggesting deep personal regret over not visiting the legend before his passing.

Olu Jacobs' death and family's statement

Olu Jacobs, born Oludotun Baiyewu Jacobs on July 11, 1942, passed away at the age of 84.

His son, Olusoji Jacobs, broke the news in an Instagram statement, describing his father as "The Lion of Lufodo" and offering gratitude for "a life well lived and fought."

The family, which includes Jacobs' wife and fellow actress Joke Silva, called on bloggers and social media users to respect their privacy during the mourning period.

Olu Jacobs trained at the Royal Academy of Dramatic Art in London and built a career that spanned British television, theatre, international cinema, and countless Nollywood productions.

Tributes from across the Nigerian film industry have continued to pour in, with many remembering Jacobs as a towering elder statesman of African cinema whose influence stretched far beyond the screen.

Watch the video of Emeka Ike's reaction to Olu Jacobs' death in the X video below:

Mixed reactions trail Emeka Ike's public grief

The footage of Ike's breakdown drew a wide range of responses online. Some viewers empathised with his pain, while others questioned the act of filming and sharing someone's private grieving moment.

Legit.ng compiled fan reactions below:

@ezesunez wrote:

"He must have remembered so many good times he shared with the late veteran. Emeka dibe!, Ebezina!"

@Tweetdecatalyst commented:

"He is just grieving. Sir Olu may have done something incredibly good to him. Please allow him grieve in peace. It is not a show off."

@Dombarthoo said:

"Hope Emeka Ike visited supported him while he was alive? If he didn't, then his tears is meaningless. Show me Love when I'm alive not doing that after I have gone."

@Aretetolife_03 wrote:

"Can we just normalize allowing people to grieve in peace, even if they're celebrities? I find it strange when people record those who are mourning just to post the video on the internet. It doesn't make any sense."

@MzTaiwoO shared:

"The man died at 84. As far as I'm concerned, it's a blessing! He has been sick for a long time. The only people allowed to break down is his wife and children. Everyone else should behave and pray for the man!"

@Eno_gie99 reacted:

"How many times did he make a video with him when he was sick? Fake tears for the camera."

@cay_stv added:

"This is a big lesson, if you still have old ones at home, try and check up on them before they leave the world. Rest on Olu Jacob."

Emeka Ike is overcome with emotion as news of Olu Jacobs’ death hits Nollywood. Photo: emekaikeofficial/olujacobs

Source: Instagram

Funke Akindele mourns Olu Jacobs

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Nollywood actress Funke Akindele mourned veteran actor Olu Jacobs following his death on September 16, 2026.

The actress described him as a true legend who supported, encouraged and uplifted young talents while praising his remarkable contribution to Nigeria’s film industry.

She also sympathised with his wife, Joke Silva, his children and the Jacobs family, praying for his eternal rest and good health and long life for creatives.

Source: Legit.ng