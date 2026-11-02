The US Department of State outlined the conditions under which foreign nationals on a visitor (B) visa may engage in study during their time in the country

The policy draws a clear distinction between recreational study and academic programmes that lead to a degree or certificate

Nigerians and other foreign nationals planning to combine travel with education in the US need to understand which visa applies to their situation

The United States government has clarified the study rights of foreign nationals who enter the country on a visitor (B) visa, outlining specific conditions that determine when such study is permitted and when it is not.

According to the US Department of State, a visitor (B) visa may be appropriate for short periods of recreational study during a tourist visit.

US explains condition for foreigners on B visa to study in the country. Photo: Getty

Source: Getty Images

However, this allowance comes with a firm boundary: any study that counts towards a degree or academic certificate is not permitted on a visitor visa, regardless of how briefly the student intends to stay on a US campus.

When B Visa holder can study in US

The State Department's position is that a visitor (B) visa permits enrolment in a short recreational course of study only if that course carries no academic credit and does not lead to a formal qualification.

For example, a tourist taking a cooking class or a short cultural programme would generally fall within the scope of what the visa permits.

The situation changes significantly the moment the course of study is tied to a degree programme. Even where a foreign student is enrolled in a distance learning programme overseas, if that programme requires any physical time on a US institution's campus, the student must obtain an F or M student visa before entering the United States. A visitor visa would not suffice in that circumstance.

F and M Visas for US academic study

The type of student visa required depends on the nature of the academic institution and the course of study. An F visa is typically required for academic programmes at colleges, universities, seminaries, conservatories, and certain language training programmes, while an M visa applies to students enrolled in vocational or other recognised non-academic programmes.

The State Department also noted that the Visa Waiver Programme cannot be used as an alternative pathway for students. Foreign nationals who enter the US under the Visa Waiver Programme are equally prohibited from undertaking academic study, with the same recreational study exception applying.

Those already in the country on a visitor visa who wish to transition into formal academic study do have one option available: applying to the United States Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS) for a change of status before commencing any academic coursework.

US announces eligibility for Green Card application

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that the United States government published a list of eight categories of people who qualify to apply for a permanent resident card, commonly known as a Green Card.

Eligibility ranges from family ties to US citizenship and employment in specialised fields to refugee or asylum status and victims of abuse.

Source: Legit.ng