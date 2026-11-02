The Kano State House of Assembly extended the suspension of the chairmen of Rogo, Bagwai and Bebeji LGAs by three months

The extension followed the expiry of an initial three-month suspension tied to allegations of due process violations against the chairmen

The Assembly also gave its ad hoc committee more time to examine petitions against the chairmen and deliver its report

Legit.ng journalist Adekunle Dada has over eight years of experience covering metro, government policy, and international issues

Kano State - The Kano State House of Assembly has extended by three months the suspension of the chairmen of three local government areas — Rogo, Bagwai and Bebeji — following the expiry of the original suspension period.

Legit.ng reports that lawmakers at the Kano State Assembly suspended three LGA chairmen following separate petitions against each official

The House also renewed the mandate of its ad hoc committee, which was set up to investigate allegations that the three council chairmen violated due process and standard administrative procedures in their respective areas.

The Chief Press Secretary to the Assembly, Kamaluddeen Sani Shawai, said the extension was granted so the committee could wrap up its review of petitions filed against the chairmen and formally present its findings to the House.

As reported by Daily Trust, Shawai made this known in a statement issued on Monday, November 2, 2026.

Investigation still ongoing

The committee, which operates under the direction of Speaker Jibril Ismail Falgore, had been given the initial three-month window to carry out its work, but that period ended before the panel could complete its assignment.

Shawai's statement confirmed that the lawmakers agreed a further three months was necessary to allow a thorough investigation before any final decision is made on the status of the three chairmen.

No date was given for when the committee is expected to present its report to the full House.

Kano Assembly Suspends LG Chairman

Meanwhile, Legit.ng also reported that the Kano State House of Assembly suspended the chairman of Rano Local Government Area, Muhammad Nazir Yau, over alleged administrative misconduct

The House received a petition against Yau, listing several allegations, which have caused a political divide among stakeholders in his council.

The House directs the vice chairman to assume office as the acting chairman, as it requests that all financial records of the council be turned over.

Source: Legit.ng