The US government has outlined the specific activities that foreign nationals are permitted to carry out while visiting the country on a B-2 tourist visa

The list covers seven approved activities, ranging from holidays and family visits to medical treatment and participation in amateur sporting events

The US government also published a separate list of activities that are strictly prohibited for B-2 visa holders, including employment and paid performances

The United States government has published a clear breakdown of what foreign nationals are and are not allowed to do while visiting the country on a B-2 tourist visa, offering guidance that many prospective travellers often find unclear before making their trip.

According to the US Department of State's Bureau of Consular Affairs, a visitor visa is a nonimmigrant visa designed for those seeking a temporary stay in the country.

US lists 7 approved activities foreigners can do with tourist B-2 Visa. Photo: Getty

Source: Getty Images

The B-2 category specifically covers tourism, while the B-1 covers business travel, and a combined B-1/B-2 visa exists for those whose visit involves both purposes.

What US B-2 visa allows

The department lists seven activities that are permitted under the B-2 tourist visa. These include general tourism, holidays, and visits to friends or relatives.

Foreign nationals may also enter the United States to receive medical treatment, attend social events hosted by fraternal, social, or service organisations, and take part in amateur musical or sporting competitions, provided they receive no payment for their participation.

Additionally, B-2 holders may enrol in short recreational courses that do not count towards a formal academic degree, with the department citing a two-day cooking class taken during a vacation as an example of what qualifies.

What B-2 visa does not cover

The department is equally specific about what the visa does not permit. Formal academic study is not allowed on a B-2, nor is any form of employment. Foreign nationals cannot give paid performances or appear professionally before a paying audience.

Arriving in the United States as a crewmember on a ship or aircraft falls outside the visa's scope, as does working as a foreign press correspondent in radio, film, print journalism, or any other information media. Seeking permanent residence in the country is also explicitly prohibited under this visa category.

Travellers who wish to carry out any of the restricted activities are required to apply for the appropriate visa category before travelling.

Legit.ng has reported that the US listed ways foreigners can get a Green Card via employment.

US announces eligibility for Green Card application

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that the United States government published a list of eight categories of people who qualify to apply for a permanent resident card, commonly known as a Green Card.

Eligibility ranges from family ties to US citizenship and employment in specialised fields to refugee or asylum status and victims of abuse.

Source: Legit.ng