Actor Odunlade Adekola has celebrated his wife, Ruth Abosede Adekola, on her birthday, taking a trip down memory lane to their early relationship

The actor recalled approaching Ruth about 22 years ago and boldly asking if she could be his, after deciding she was the woman he wanted to marry

Adekola also described his wife as his number one fan and the mother of his children, reaffirming his love and commitment to her

Nollywood actor Odunlade Adekola has given fans a glimpse into the beginning of his love story with his wife, Ruth Abosede Adekola, as he celebrated her birthday.

The 49-year-old movie star took to Instagram on Monday, November 2, to share a heartfelt tribute, recalling how he approached Ruth about 22 years ago and expressed his desire to make her his wife.

Odunlade Adekola says he met his wife 22 years ago. Photos: @odunladeadekola/IG.

Source: Instagram

How Odunlade Adekola approached his wife

In his birthday message, the actor recalled the moment he first approached Ruth and made his intentions known.

“I saw Madam Ruth Abosede Adekola about 22 years ago! I walked up to her and said, ‘My friend! I see what I want in you. Can you be mine?’” he wrote.

Adekola also recalled that he became fully engaged to her about 20 years ago.

He affectionately described Ruth as the mother of his children, whom he referred to as their “kings”.

Beyond recounting their early days, the actor described Ruth as his number one fan and reassured her of his enduring affection.

The actor promised to cherish her for the rest of his life and prayed for God's continued favour upon their household.

He also wished her a happy birthday and invited his followers to join him in celebrating his wife.

Read the Instagram post of Odunlade Adekola here:

Reactions trail Odunlade Adekola's post

Legit.ng compiled the comments of social media users below:

@woliagba_ayoajewole stated:

"How come, our lines come resemble like that? I also just Walked up to her and said it. Happy birthday to you Mummy D4. May God bless and keep you in Great Grace in Jesus Christ Mighty name"

@pastorchinko noted:

"Happy birthday to you Deaconess! Mummy D4 God bless your new age richly ma. Thank you for your good heart more of God I pray you ijn."

Odunlade Adekola promised to cherish his wife for the rest of his life. Photo: @odunladeadekola/IG.

Source: Instagram

Adekunle Gold surprises Odunlade

Legit.ng previously reported that Odunlade Adekola had an emotional moment during a video call with Afrobeats star Adekunle Gold.

In the viral video, the actor revealed his disappointment about the lack of support from his colleagues.

After listening to Odunlade, Adekunle Gold told the actor to keep pushing his movie regardless of who shows up and who doesn’t.

Source: Legit.ng