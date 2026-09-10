Ibrahim Khalil, known as Dan Shagamu, was found dead in a pool of blood at his home in Gaida, Kano, on Wednesday, September 9, 2026

Amnesty International condemned the killing and called on Nigerian authorities to identify and prosecute those responsible

Kano Governor Abba Yusuf directed the DSS and Nigeria Police to arrest the killers, describing the incident as shocking and unacceptable

Legit.ng journalist Ridwan Adeola Yusuf has over eight years of experience covering metro, government policy, and international issues.

Kano, Kano state - Ibrahim Khalil, a social media political commentator popularly known as Dan Shagamu, was found dead at his residence in Gaida, within the Kano metropolis, on Wednesday, September 9. He had been killed inside his home, with blood found at the scene.

Legit.ng reports that Amnesty International said Khalil was "brutally murdered after being overpowered by his killers." The rights group condemned the killing and called on Nigerian authorities to conduct a thorough investigation and ensure those responsible face justice.

Ibrahim Khalil Dan Shagamu, a prominent political commentator, dies in Kano. Photo credit: @AmnestyNigeria

Source: Twitter

Dan Shagamu's death: Amnesty fumes

In a statement, Amnesty International warned that the killing was part of a broader pattern of violence against vocal voices ahead of the 2027 general elections.

"In a democracy, outspoken persons or critics are accommodated, listened to, not killed," the statement read.

"We are seriously concerned that the Nigerian Government is doing very little to prevent widespread killings, threats, intimidations and other serious human rights violations - within and outside the context of upcoming elections. As the elections approach, we continue to receive disturbing reports of politically related threats to life and intimidation."

Read Amnesty International's full statement on Dan Shagamu's killing below via the X post:

Sani bemoans Dan Shagamu's death

Also reacting to Dan Shagamu’s killing, former Kaduna Central Senator Shehu Sani condemned the murder.

In a post on his verified X page on Wednesday night, September 9, Sani wrote:

"The brutal murder of the Kano Social Media Commentator Ibrahim Danshagamu is condemnable

"The perpetrators of the heinous act must be arrested and brought to justice. Political intolerance, thuggery and violence is a serious threat to national unity and stability.

"May his gentle soul rest in Aljanna firdausi. Amin."

Read Sani's X post below:

It is not immediately clear whether Dan Shagamu’s death was connected to his political views. However, politically motivated killings have frequently occurred in Nigeria during election periods and periods of intense political competition.

Nigerians are preparing to head to the polls as the country approaches the 2027 general elections. Photo credit: @inecnigeria

Source: Twitter

Public health and violence data indicate that political issues were linked to more than 8,300 violent deaths across Nigeria between 2006 and 2021. The data also show that violence tends to increase in the period leading up to and during major elections.

Read more Kano news

Kano district head, Bayero dies

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Alhaji Shehu Kabiru Bayero, District Head of Dorayi and Barde Kerarriya of the Kano Emirate, passed away in Egypt.

The Kano Emirate announced his death in a Facebook statement, offering condolences to his family.

Bayero had a decorated career spanning the Nigeria Police Force and traditional rulership dating back to 2006.

Source: Legit.ng