A man identified as Basit returned to Nigeria from abroad weeks before his scheduled wedding, when a mob attacked him on Lagos Island

The attack followed an alleged hit-and-run incident on Freeman Street, in the Patey area, on Wednesday night

A police source confirmed that suspects have been arrested in connection with Basit's death

Legit.ng journalist Adekunle Dada has over eight years of experience covering metro, government policy, and international issues

Lagos State - A man identified as Basit, who had recently returned to Nigeria from abroad ahead of his wedding, was beaten to death by a mob in the Patey area of Lagos Island, Lagos State.

Witnesses said Basit was driving along Freeman Street when his vehicle struck a male pedestrian who was attempting to cross the road on Wednesday night, September 2, 2026.

"Beaten to death": Lagos crowd attacks man just weeks before his wedding. Photo credit: @PoliceNG

Source: Twitter

Rather than stopping at the scene, he drove off, which prompted angry residents nearby to pursue him.

As reported by The Punch, one resident, who spoke on condition of anonymity citing security concerns, said that the crowd had expected Basit to remain at the scene after the collision.

"The moment it happened, people thought he would wait, but he did not. He was later chased and caught before the mob descended on him," the resident said.

Mob attacks Basit with sticks and bottles

A second witness, who identified himself as Afolabi Lawal, said members of the mob used sticks and bottles to beat Basit, striking him repeatedly on the head.

"He was hit with sticks and bottles on his head, which caused him to sustain a head injury. He went unconscious and later died," Lawal said.

After realising Basit had lost consciousness and was unresponsive, the mob fled the scene.

According to those familiar with the matter, Basit's wedding had been scheduled for roughly two weeks from the time of the incident. He had only recently arrived in Nigeria from abroad in preparation for the ceremony.

Police arrest suspects, body deposited in morgue

A police source confirmed that several people have since been taken into custody over the killing.

"Some suspects have been taken into custody, and the remains of the deceased have been deposited in the morgue," the source said.

Efforts to get an official response from the Lagos State Police Public Relations Officer, Abimbola Adebisi, were unsuccessful.

Calls placed to her telephone line went unanswered, and a text message sent to her had not received a reply by the time this report was filed.

Police arrest several suspects linked to Basit's death in Lagos State.

Source: Original

UniJos graduate beaten to death

Meanwhile, Legit.ng also reported that a 25-year-old University of Jos graduate died after an alleged mob attack over claims of a missing iPhone.

Police have arrested three suspects as investigations continue into the incident, which has renewed concerns about jungle justice.

The victim's death has drawn widespread calls for justice and due process from Nigerians and student groups.

Source: Legit.ng