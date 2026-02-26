The Ondo State Police Command confirms the arrest of six men accused of posing as pastors to defraud residents of Idanre

Police say the suspects allegedly staged fake miracles and spiritual interventions to deceive victims

Authorities stress that investigations are ongoing to uncover the scale of the fraud and identify possible accomplices

The Ondo State Police Command reports that six men have been arrested for allegedly posing as pastors and defrauding residents of Idanre community in Idanre Local Government Area.

The suspects, identified as Fadahunsi, Kolade, Tijani, Iyanuoluwa, Arijesulola, and Ademola, are accused of staging fake miracles to deceive unsuspecting victims.

Police confirm intelligence-led operation

According to the Police Public Relations Officer, Jimoh Kazeem, the arrests followed a coordinated operation on February 16, 2026. He explained that operatives of the Command’s Tactical Teams, working with Community Safety Officers, acted on credible intelligence about a suspected fraud syndicate in Idanre and its environs.

Kazeem said:

“The operation led to the arrest of six suspects who allegedly organised and executed fraudulent schemes targeting unsuspecting members of the public. Preliminary investigations reveal that the suspects posed as pastors and religious leaders, staging fake miracles and spiritual interventions to gain the confidence and trust of their victims.”

Victims allegedly exploited through false promises

The police statement notes that the suspects allegedly exploited the faith and emotions of individuals by promising divine solutions to financial difficulties, health challenges, and personal problems.

Victims were reportedly defrauded through various forms of obtaining by false pretence and related scams.

Kazeem added that the suspects operated in a structured manner, assigning specific roles to create a convincing facade of legitimacy.

Investigation continues

The police confirm that further investigation is ongoing to determine the number of victims, the scale of financial losses, and whether other collaborators remain at large.

“All the suspects are currently in police custody and will soon be charged to court upon the conclusion of the investigation,” Kazeem stated.

Police issue public warning

The Command has advised residents to remain vigilant and avoid falling prey to individuals who exploit religion, spirituality, or false promises of miracles for criminal purposes.

This case highlights growing concerns about fraudulent religious practices in local communities and the importance of public awareness in preventing such crimes.

