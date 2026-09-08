The Osun State Police Command arrested a woman in Ile-Ife after a vigilante member identified as Sunday, popularly called Apetu, died following a sexual encounter with her

A video that spread on social media captured the man in severe distress on Ooni Ilare Street, where he was heard pleading with the woman to give him urine

Authorities have urged the public not to spread unverified claims while police and medical officials work to establish the official cause of death

Legit.ng journalist Adekunle Dada has over eight years of experience covering metro, government policy, and international issues

Ile-Ife, Osun State - Police operatives have arrested a woman in connection with the death of a vigilante member known as Apetu, whose real name is Sunday, after he died following a sexual encounter with her in Ile-Ife, Osun State.

The incident took place around 2:30pm on Sunday in the Odi-Olokun area of Ile-Ife. The woman was later taken into custody at the Moore Police Division.

Vigilante dies post sexual encounter, woman in police custody. Photo credit: @PoliceNG

Source: Facebook

A video circulating on social media showed Apetu in a state of acute distress on Ooni Ilare Street, where he was heard calling on the woman to give him urine.

A situation report linked to the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps described him as gasping, screaming, and showing signs of severe physical distress before he eventually died.

As reported by the Nigerian Tribune, his remains were deposited at the morgue of the Obafemi Awolowo University Teaching Hospitals Complex in Ile-Ife.

What residents are saying

The incident has divided opinion in Ile-Ife, with some residents claiming Apetu was killed by what they described as a "thunderbolt," referring to a traditional belief that a person affected by such a spell could harm another through sexual contact.

According to The Guardian, authorities have not confirmed this claim, and no medical or scientific explanation has been officially linked to the man's death.

A senior officer of the Osun State Police Command acknowledged that the command was aware of the reports making the rounds on social media but cautioned the public against sharing unverified information about the circumstances of the death.

The development has generated considerable attention in the community, particularly because of the conflicting explanations surrounding the man’s sudden death.

Police urge calm

Authorities have asked residents of Ile-Ife to remain calm while the police and relevant medical personnel carry out investigations to determine the actual cause of Apetu's death. The cause of death has not yet been officially established.

Osun Police arrest woman after vigilante Apetu dies following sexual encounter in Ile-Ife

Source: Original

Woman flees as police inspector dies in hotel

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that the Lagos state police command was thrown into mourning and confusion following the death of Inspector Haruna Mohammed.

The police officer was found dead in a hotel room located at Anthony Uzum Estate, Oyeyemi Akute, in Ogun state.

The state Police public relations officer, Omolola Odutola, shared more details about the tragic incident.

Source: Legit.ng