Nollywood actress Stella Damasus revealed her dealbreakers for any man pursuing her daughter during a candid Q&A session

The actress named respect, financial capability, and self-discipline as her three absolute requirements for a potential suitor

Stella Damasus also cheekily added that good looks are a bonus requirement, insisting her daughter deserves nothing less

Nollywood actress Stella Damasus has set the bar high for anyone looking to pursue her daughter, laying out three firm conditions she says she would never compromise on.

The actress made her position clear during a fun, interview-style Pulse's Q&A session with her daughter, Angelica, posted on Wednesday, 9 September 2026.

Reactions trail actress Stella Damasus' non-negotiable standards for daughter's suitors. Credit: stelladamasus

Source: Instagram

What Stella Damasus Demands From Her Daughter's Partner

When her daughter turned the tables and asked what qualities she would insist on in a potential partner for her, Stella did not hold back.

First on her list was respect. "He has to fully, fully respect you," she said, adding pointedly that obsession was not too strong a word. "He has to be obsessed with you. Very much so."

Her second condition centred on financial responsibility. According to the actress, the man must have "more than enough to take care of not just himself, but of you too," making clear that she expects genuine provision, not just good intentions.

The third requirement was self-discipline, which Stella described as the quality she is most serious about. Rather than defaulting to vague moral language, she broke it down plainly:

"It's easy to say I want him to love God, I want him to fear God, I want him to have all of that, but without self-discipline, without discipline of mind, body, everything, everything was so those three things."

Stella Damasus Adds a Cheeky Fourth Condition

After making her three non-negotiables clear, the actress could not resist throwing in one more. With a laugh, she pointed out that physical attractiveness also matters.

"He has to be good looking as well because come on now," she said, trailing off into amused commentary.

The clip has drawn widespread attention, with reactions trailing Damasus' standard.

Stella Damasus wants her daughter’s partner to have enough money to support both himself and her. Credit: stelladamasus

Source: Instagram

In related news, Legit.ng Stella Damasus shared why her family changed surname from Ojukwu during the Nigerian Civil War.

Watch Stella Damasus share her daughter's suitor requirements below:

Reactions to Stella Damasus' requirements

Legit.ng captured some of the reactions on Instagram. Read them below:

keemsonphotography commented:

"Obsession and discipline can’t coexist,I might be wrong though."

chennifar said:

"We keep throwing around that word “obsession” I get you, but I don’t wish her that genuinely for anyone at all."

tamaraebi14 commented:

"I don’t see God fearing. Everything else becomes temporary without God."

chuksokonkwoofficial reacted:

"Kuku mould the man yourself."

mikkelli said:

"Clay is very much available just to mold him."

ossy.gramm commented:

"Obsessed? Be careful what you ask for."

Stella Damasus marks late husband's death anniversary

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Stella showed her emotions as she remembered Jaiye Aboderin 20 years after he passed away.

She visited the grave of her late husband with her two grown daughters, and they spoke glowingly about him long after his death.

The movie star noted that it was not an easy experience as she thanked her family and friends who supported her throughout.

Source: Legit.ng