A Polaris Bank branch manager identified as Mr Ossy was shot dead by suspected gunmen inside the Federal University of Technology, Owerri campus on Sunday, September 6, 2026

Polaris Bank confirmed the attack in an official statement, saying the manager's children managed to flee the scene, but he was not as fortunate

FUTO management confirmed two female students were abducted during the same attack and said security agencies have launched an investigation

Legit.ng journalist Adekunle Dada has over eight years of experience covering metro, government policy, and international issues

Owerri, Imo State - A branch manager of Polaris Bank, identified as Mr Ossy, was killed by suspected kidnappers on Sunday, September 6, 2026, inside the campus of the Federal University of Technology, Owerri (FUTO) in Imo State.

Two female students were also abducted by the fleeing gunmen in the same attack.

Gunmen kill Polaris Bank manager in a deadly attack in Imo State. Photo credit: FUTO

Source: UGC

As reported by The Punch, Polaris Bank's Head of Brand Management and Corporate Communication, Rasheed Bolarinwa, confirmed the banker's death in an official statement.

According to the bank, Mr Ossy had gone to the university to drop off his children, who are students at the institution, when he was set upon by armed hoodlums. His children escaped, but the manager was killed.

"We are deeply saddened by the tragic death of our Branch Manager and extend our heartfelt condolences to his family, friends, colleagues, and loved ones during this difficult time," the statement read.

"We understand that the matter is being investigated by the relevant law enforcement agencies, and we trust that the circumstances surrounding the incident will be thoroughly established."

FUTO confirms killing, abduction

FUTO's Registrar, Chinonso Uba, issued a separate statement confirming that a visitor was fatally shot on campus and that two female students were taken by the attackers.

The university said security agencies were investigating and that management was engaging with authorities to secure the safe return of the abducted students.

The institution urged students, staff, and parents to stay calm, avoid unnecessary movement, and report any suspicious activity. It also said additional security measures were being put in place alongside the relevant agencies.

Following the incident, FUTO management met on Monday with Imo State Commissioner of Police, CP Audu Garba Bosso, who pledged intensified security around the university and its surrounding communities, including the Ihiagwa, Eziobodo, Obinze, and Nekede areas.

Gunmen kidnap 2 FUTO female students in Imo State.

Source: Original

Student protest called off

A planned peaceful protest by students over the killing was called off after the university reaffirmed its ban on rowdy gatherings, particularly after examinations.

The FUTO Senate had first imposed the ban at its 495th meeting on August 31, 2023, and again at its 501st meeting on April 29, 2024, citing damage to university property. The ban was reaffirmed at a management meeting held on Monday, September 7, 2026.

Prohibited conduct under the ban includes rowdy behaviour, public revelry, obstructing roads and entrances, and any activity that could threaten the security of the campus community.

As of the time this report was filed, police had not announced any arrests in connection with the killing or the abduction of the two students.

National Open University bursar shot dead

Meanwhile, Legit.ng also reported that National Open University of Nigeria (NOUN) confirmed the death of its bursar, Mallam Nasiru Gusau Marafa, in a shooting incident.

Marafa was reportedly shot dead on Sunday, September 6, 2026, while returning from Gusau in Zamfara state.

NOUN described Marafa as a dedicated administrator and said burial arrangements would be announced by his family.

Source: Legit.ng