Bishops at the 2026 CBCN Synod in Abuja called on SGF George Akume to persuade President Tinubu to free detained IPOB leader Nnamdi Kanu

Archbishop Robert Imoh spoke on behalf of the South-East, saying the region supports the Tinubu administration but wants Kanu released

Information Minister Mohammed Idris also addressed the synod, warning religious leaders against letting 2027 elections fuel religious or ethnic divisions

The Charismatic Bishops Conference of Nigeria (CBCN) used its 2026 Synod in Abuja to call on Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF), Senator George Akume, to intervene with President Bola Ahmed Tinubu over the continued detention of Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) leader, Nnamdi Kanu.

The plea was delivered on Wednesday at the synod, where Akume attended as a special guest alongside senior church leaders, ahead of the 2027 general elections.

Charismatic Bishops issued an appeal to Tinubu for the release of Nnamdi Kanu. Photo credit: @okwullu/@MaziNnamdiKanu/@officialABAT

Source: Twitter

Archbishop Robert Imoh, speaking on behalf of the South-East zone, opened by affirming the region's backing for the Tinubu administration before making a direct and emotional appeal to Akume.

"With all my heart, I want to say that this great government of Nigeria, under President Tinubu, is doing marvellously well. And I want to humbly request, sir, this is from the South-East, with my knees on the ground, that you beg our dear President that Nnamdi Kanu be released," Imoh said.

Bishops rally behind CBCN President-General

The appeal came after representatives of all six geopolitical zones gave Archbishop Leonard Bature Kawas, the CBCN President-General, a collective mandate to speak on their behalf on national issues. The National Women Overseer also pledged support.

Kawas, who said the CBCN has more than 950 consecrated and installed canonical bishops across Nigeria and operates in 51 countries, then addressed the gathering, expressing support for the Tinubu administration.

Minister warns against religious dimension to 2027 elections

Minister of Information and National Orientation, Mohammed Idris, also addressed the synod, urging church leaders to use their platforms to promote peace and national unity as the country heads into an election cycle.

Idris said Nigerians had every right to support any candidate or party of their choice, regardless of religion, but warned against allowing political contests to take on ethnic or religious undertones.

"No election should be allowed to turn Christian against Muslim or Muslim against Christian, North against South or one ethnic group against another," he said.

On security, Idris said about 1,000 terrorists, including dozens of commanders, were killed in the North-East during the first quarter of 2026, while 308 abducted Nigerians were rescued in Niger and Kwara states through a joint operation involving the Armed Forces, Department of State Services, and the Nigeria Police Force.

Turning to the economy, the minister said foreign reserves had risen above $54 billion and that Nigeria had been cleared by the Financial Action Task Force (FATF) over concerns about money laundering.

Bishops appealed to SGF George Akume to tell Tinubu to release Nnamdi Kanu. Photo credit: Nnamdi Kanu

Source: Twitter

He acknowledged that hardship persisted in many households but said progress was under way.

"The journey to our economic prosperity has begun," Idris said.

He also cautioned Nigerians against spreading misinformation on social media and urged religious leaders to guide young people towards entrepreneurship and away from radicalisation.

US lawmaker takes action on Nnamdi Kanu's case

Previously, Legit.ng reported that United States Congressman John James renewed his push for the release of Nnamdi Kanu on the floor of the House of Representatives on Thursday, July 23, framing the IPOB leader's imprisonment as part of a wider crisis of religious persecution targeting Christians in Nigeria. James, who represents Michigan, used his floor speech to draw attention to H.Res.

1321, a resolution he introduced on May 22, 2026, calling on Nigeria to ensure that all legal proceedings involving Kanu meet the country's constitutional obligations and international human rights standards. The resolution is currently before the House Committee on Foreign Affairs.

Source: Legit.ng