Victor Boniface Sparks Concern With Disturbing Post As He Makes Major Move Online
- Nigerian striker Victor Boniface wiped his entire Instagram page clean, leaving fans alarmed about his wellbeing
- The Bayer Leverkusen star followed up by posting a deeply personal prayer on his IG story
- Boniface also responded to blogs that picked up the story, dismissing speculation with a blunt message
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Nigerian footballer Victor Boniface has sent fans into a wave of concern after abruptly deleting every post on his Instagram page and replacing it with a heartfelt, prayer-like message on his story.
The Bayer Leverkusen striker, one of Nigeria's most prominent football exports, offered no prior warning before wiping his Instagram grid clean.
The sudden move prompted immediate speculation online, with many wondering what could have prompted such a drastic step from the typically active star.
Boniface's Emotional Instagram Story
The message Boniface shared on his story was a deeply personal address to God, touching on uncertainty, gratitude and faith. It read:
"Dear God: I have no idea what's happening in my life right now, but I just want to say thank You for being with me in my highs and my lows. My life hasn't always been easy, but one thing I know: You have never left my side. You are my everything."
The post struck a nerve with followers, many of whom began circulating it across other platforms, raising questions about the state of the footballer's personal life.
Boniface Responds to Online Speculation
When blogs picked up the story and began reporting on the deleted posts, Boniface addressed the commentary directly. Rather than offering an explanation, he pushed back firmly, writing in his own words:
"Problem wey money go solve them 1 use motivation kill me."
The response, written in Nigerian Pidgin, suggested he was brushing off what he viewed as unnecessary dramatisation of the situation, though it did little to fully settle the concern his original post had stirred.
Boniface has been one of the Super Eagles' standout performers in recent seasons, making his deletion of all Instagram content all the more striking to his large following.
Fans continue to watch his page closely, hoping for further updates from the forward.
See the viral post on Boniface's move:
Boniface supports young Nigerian footballer
Legit.ng previously reported that Victor Boniface sent money to a Nigerian footballer after he underwent surgery on an anterior cruciate ligament injury.
The Germany-based striker expressed empathy for the player who cried out at not being able to afford proper rehabilitation and physiotherapy after surgery.
Source: Legit.ng
Chinasa Afigbo (Entertainment Editor) Chinasa Afigbo is a pop culture/music journalist and content writer with over four years of experience in other mainstream media organisations, including Vanguard Media and Guardian Life. She holds a degree in Information Management Technology from the Federal University of Technology, Owerri (FUTO). She also moved on to pursue a program in media and communications. Chinasa has also been published in other Intl journals, like The African Report. Reach her at: chinasa.afigbo@corp.legit.ng.