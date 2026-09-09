Nigerian striker Victor Boniface wiped his entire Instagram page clean, leaving fans alarmed about his wellbeing

The Bayer Leverkusen star followed up by posting a deeply personal prayer on his IG story

Boniface also responded to blogs that picked up the story, dismissing speculation with a blunt message

Nigerian footballer Victor Boniface has sent fans into a wave of concern after abruptly deleting every post on his Instagram page and replacing it with a heartfelt, prayer-like message on his story.

The Bayer Leverkusen striker, one of Nigeria's most prominent football exports, offered no prior warning before wiping his Instagram grid clean.

Victor Boniface takes decisive step after sharing disturbing post online. Credit: @boniface_jrn

Source: Instagram

The sudden move prompted immediate speculation online, with many wondering what could have prompted such a drastic step from the typically active star.

Boniface's Emotional Instagram Story

The message Boniface shared on his story was a deeply personal address to God, touching on uncertainty, gratitude and faith. It read:

"Dear God: I have no idea what's happening in my life right now, but I just want to say thank You for being with me in my highs and my lows. My life hasn't always been easy, but one thing I know: You have never left my side. You are my everything."

The post struck a nerve with followers, many of whom began circulating it across other platforms, raising questions about the state of the footballer's personal life.

Nigerian footballer Victor Boniface sparks reactions with latest social media move. Credit: @boniface_jrn

Source: Getty Images

Boniface Responds to Online Speculation

When blogs picked up the story and began reporting on the deleted posts, Boniface addressed the commentary directly. Rather than offering an explanation, he pushed back firmly, writing in his own words:

"Problem wey money go solve them 1 use motivation kill me."

The response, written in Nigerian Pidgin, suggested he was brushing off what he viewed as unnecessary dramatisation of the situation, though it did little to fully settle the concern his original post had stirred.

Boniface has been one of the Super Eagles' standout performers in recent seasons, making his deletion of all Instagram content all the more striking to his large following.

Fans continue to watch his page closely, hoping for further updates from the forward.

See the viral post on Boniface's move:

Boniface supports young Nigerian footballer

Legit.ng previously reported that Victor Boniface sent money to a Nigerian footballer after he underwent surgery on an anterior cruciate ligament injury.

The Germany-based striker expressed empathy for the player who cried out at not being able to afford proper rehabilitation and physiotherapy after surgery.

Source: Legit.ng