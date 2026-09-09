Nigeria's ministry of interior met with Canada's Charge D'Affairs to raise concerns over long visa processing times affecting Nigerian applicants

Nigerian students have repeatedly missed the start of academic programmes in Canada due to delays in study permit issuance after visa approval

Both countries agreed to form a technical working group to drive migration management talks and improve bilateral cooperation

Legit.ng journalist Ridwan Adeola Yusuf has over 9 years of experience covering migration issues and international affairs.

Ottawa, Canada - The federal government has told Canada that persistent delays in processing visa applications for Nigerian citizens, including students, are hurting the relationship between both countries and must be addressed urgently.

As reported on Wednesday, September 9, by The Nation, the ministry of interior's permanent secretary, Magdalene Ajani, raised the concerns on Monday during a meeting with David Sproule, the Charge D'Affairs of the Canadian High Commission in Nigeria.

Nigeria and Mark Carney-led Canada strengthen bilateral relations through diplomatic talks. Photo Source: Getty Images/DAVE CHAN

Source: Getty Images

Voice of Nigeria also noted the update.

The meeting was confirmed in a statement signed by Mary Ali, the ministry's head of media.

Ajani, who represented the interior minister at the talks, said Nigerian students had on several occasions been unable to travel to Canada to begin their studies, even after their visa applications were approved, because study permits were not issued on time.

Nigeria calls for stronger dialogue on visa processing

She said resolving the problem would require consistent dialogue and closer cooperation between institutions in both countries, rather than one-off interventions.

The talks also covered migration management, specifically the development of a Standard Operating Procedure (SOP) between Nigerian authorities and the Canada Border Services Agency (CBSA) for handling the removal of individuals without legal status in Canada. Ajani said Nigeria would name relevant officials to work with their Canadian counterparts and help establish a joint working group to move the process forward.

Sproule acknowledged the visa delays, describing them as "an important pressure point in the bilateral relationship." He said he would pass the concerns on to Canadian immigration authorities, with the goal of improving processing times and ensuring Nigeria receives appropriate attention within the system.

Nigeria and Canada agree to deepen cooperation and sustain talks on visas and air transport. Photo Source: Getty Images/Bloomberg

Source: Getty Images

Nigeria, Canada strengthen bilateral ties

Both delegations agreed to set up a small technical working group to keep discussions going and maintain regular contact between the relevant Nigerian and Canadian agencies.

The two sides also reviewed opportunities under the Nigeria-Canada Air Transport Agreement (ATA), which covers seamless air travel between the two countries.

Sproule welcomed the openness shown by the Nigerian side and said he appreciated the Ministry's commitment to building stronger institutional ties between Nigeria and Canada.

Read more on visa applications

Open work permits: Canada lists foreigners eligible

Meanwhile, Legit.ng recently reported that the Canadian government published the official list of people who may qualify for an open work permit in 2026, allowing eligible foreigners to work for almost any employer without first securing a job offer.

The categories include certain students and graduates, family members, refugees and asylum claimants, vulnerable workers, permanent residence applicants, and other eligible groups.

Source: Legit.ng