Immigration lawyer Adrian Pandev explained the legal consequences facing anyone who overstays their authorised period of stay in the US

Even a single day beyond the permitted stay can trigger serious penalties under America's immigration law

US Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) officers often arrest foreign nationals who have overstayed their US visas

Legit.ng journalist Ridwan Adeola Yusuf has over 8 years of experience covering metro, government policy, and international issues.

New York, USA - An immigration lawyer has warned that overstaying a United States (US) visa by even one day can lead to severe legal consequences, including travel bans and deportation.

Adrian Pandev made the warning in a video posted to his X (formerly Twitter) account on September 7, 2026. The clip has attracted significant attention from visa holders and travellers concerned about the strict enforcement of US immigration rules.

President Donald Trump’s US immigration crackdown puts visa overstays in the spotlight as lawyer Adrian Pandev warns that even one extra day could have serious consequences. Photo: Getty

Source: Getty Images

What happens when you overstay visa?

According to Pandev, anyone who remains in the United States beyond their authorised period of stay immediately begins to accrue what is known as unlawful presence. This status carries escalating penalties depending on how long the overstay lasts.

The expert said:

"In this scenario, someone enters using a US visa, whether it's a tourist visa or an employment-based visa. And essentially, the individual does not realise that their status expires on a specific day, and they stay after that date. So, the automatic consequence of that happening is that the visa will be revoked by the State Department."

Pandev also noted that overstaying puts individuals at direct risk of deportation if they are encountered by immigration authorities while still inside the country. A removal order on record can affect not just future US visa applications but also applications to other countries that share immigration data with American authorities.

His words:

"If someone tries to use the same visa foil in the passport to enter the US, they are not going to be able to generally, because the US Department of State will revoke that visa because of that unauthorised overstay past the duration that the individual was admitted for to be inside the US."

He added:

"There are few exceptions to this, like the F1, J1, students, and international exchange visitors. For those ones, no fixed date. And also, if someone timely files an extension or change of status while in the US, in those cases, this shouldn't necessarily happen. But if someone overstays the visa, it generally should lead to an automatic revocation of that visa."

Legit.ng reports that a person who overstays their authorised stay by more than 180 days but less than one year is barred from re-entering the US for three years after departure, a rule relevant under President Donald Trump’s immigration enforcement agenda. Those who remain unlawfully for one year or more face a 10-year re-entry ban. In either case, the bar takes effect the moment the person leaves the country, making future travel to the US extremely difficult.

Beyond travel consequences, an overstay can permanently damage a person's eligibility for certain US immigration benefits, including adjustment of status, which is the process used to apply for a green card from within the United States. In many cases, even a brief overstay disqualifies an applicant from using this pathway entirely.

How can I avoid visa overstay?

Furthermore, Pandev advised visa holders to pay close attention to the date stamped in their passport at the port of entry, or the date listed on their I-94 arrival record, which is the document that officially determines how long a person is allowed to stay. He noted that the visa expiry date printed on the visa itself is not the same as the authorised period of stay, a common source of confusion among travellers.

Anyone who realises they are at risk of overstaying should seek legal advice promptly or apply for an extension of status before the authorised period expires.

Watch immigration expert Pandev's full explanation of US visa overstay consequences below via X:

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Source: Legit.ng