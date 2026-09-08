The US Embassy in Abuja announced it will no longer handle routine visa applications from August 1, 2026

Applicants with existing Abuja appointments were told to check their email for rescheduled dates at the Lagos Consulate

Lagos was named Nigeria's regional visa hub under a US State Department realignment covering African operations

Legit.ng journalist Adekunle Dada has over eight years of experience covering metro, government policy, and international issues

FCT, Abuja - The United States Embassy in Abuja has officially stopped processing routine visa applications, redirecting Nigerian applicants to the US Consulate General in Lagos from August 1, 2026.

The embassy made it clear that all routine visa services are now exclusively handled in Lagos.honoured

"Routine visa services are only available at the Consulate General in Lagos": Abuja stops processing applications. Photo credit: Donald Trump

Source: Facebook

The change was confirmed through a reminder posted on its official X account, @USinNigeria, on Tuesday, September 8, 2026.

"Routine visa services are only available at the Consulate General in Lagos. Effective August 1, 2026, U.S. Embassy Abuja no longer processes routine visa applications," the embassy said.

What happens to existing US visa appointments

Applicants who had already booked appointments at the Abuja embassy will still be attended to, though the embassy warned that some of those dates may have changed.

Anyone with a scheduled Abuja appointment was advised to check their email for an updated date and venue.

"All applicants who already have scheduled appointments will be honoured; however, those dates may have been rescheduled. Those with appointments in Abuja should check their email for their new appointment date," the embassy added.

The embassy also clarified that applicants holding unused but still-valid MRV visa application fee receipts can use them to book new appointments at the Lagos Consulate, meaning they will not lose money already paid.

Why the change was made

The shift is part of a broader restructuring by the US Department of State, which decided to consolidate routine visa operations in Africa under designated regional hubs.

The department said the move is intended to improve efficiency and strengthen national security through more consistent screening, vetting and adjudication standards across all locations.

Under the new arrangement, Lagos serves as Nigeria's regional hub. Other African cities named as part of the network include Accra, Abidjan, Addis Ababa, Dakar, Johannesburg, Nairobi and Yaoundé.

The State Department previously clarified that the change covers both routine nonimmigrant and immigrant visa categories.

These include tourist and business visas, petition-based visas, family preference visas and employment-based immigrant visas, among others.

Officials also stressed that the realignment does not mean the Abuja embassy has closed. The facility remains operational for other consular services, with only routine visa processing moved to Lagos.

US Visa: What happens if you overstay

Meanwhile, Legit.ng also reported that Immigration lawyer Adrian Pandev explained the legal consequences facing anyone who overstays their authorised period of stay in the US.

Even a single day beyond the permitted stay can trigger serious penalties under America's immigration law.

US Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) officers often arrest foreign nationals who have overstayed their US visas.

Source: Legit.ng