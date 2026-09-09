A report has claimed Nigeria entered a secret truce with the Boko Haram faction led by Bakura Doro, with the deal said to have been in effect since June 2026

The ceasefire was reportedly linked to the release of over 300 civilians abducted from Ngoshe in Borno State, with sources alleging a N5 billion ransom was paid

The federal government has not publicly confirmed the ceasefire, and key officials did not respond to requests for comment on the report

The Nigerian government has reportedly reached a secret ceasefire agreement with a faction of Boko Haram led by Bakura Doro, helping to keep parts of north-eastern Nigeria relatively calm over the past three months, according to an investigation by The New Humanitarian.

Three people with contacts among senior members of the group told The New Humanitarian that the truce has been in place since June and is expected to be extended. The deal is tied to the release of more than 300 civilians who were abducted in March from Ngoshe, a community in Gwoza Local Government Area of Borno State.

Report says federal government enters secret deal with Boko Haram Photo Credit: @officialABAT

Source: Twitter

According to the report by The New Humanitarian, the victims spent about 95 days in captivity before being freed. The government described their release as the result of an intelligence-led operation involving Operation Hadin Kai and the State Security Service (SSS).

The New Humanitarian reported that negotiations between government representatives, intermediaries and the insurgents secured their freedom. Sources cited by the publication claimed a ransom of N5 billion was paid, an allegation the government has denied.

Samaila Kaigama, a youth leader in Borno, was the first to publicly allege that a ransom was paid, doing so during an interview on Channels TV in July. He also linked Senator Ali Ndume, who represents Borno South, to the facilitation of the payment. Ndume rejected the claim. Kaigama has since been arrested by the SSS and taken to court, with the agency saying it found evidence linking him to the extortion of families of kidnap victims. A separate report by SBM Intelligence also said a N5 billion ransom was paid for the Ngoshe captives.

Doro's faction and the broader insurgency

Bakura Doro leads what is now described as Jama'atu Ahlis-Sunna Lidda'awati wal-Jihad (JAS), commonly known as Boko Haram. He took over after Abubakar Shekau was killed in 2021 during clashes with the rival Islamic State West Africa Province (ISWAP). Three factions are believed to be loyal to Doro: two based in the North-east, led by Ali Ngulde and Alhai Kale respectively, and one in the North-central region led by Mallam Sadiku. Doro himself is believed to be operating from the Lake Chad islands, where security presence is thin.

The reported truce covers only the Doro-aligned faction. ISWAP continues to carry out attacks against military targets and civilian communities in the Lake Chad region and is not part of any agreement.

Boko Haram: Government's response

The federal government has not publicly acknowledged the ceasefire. Presidential spokesperson Bayo Onanuga, when contacted by Premium Times, directed enquiries to the Ministry of Defence or the Office of the National Security Adviser. The Defence Headquarters spokesperson, Samaila Uba, did not respond to calls or messages, and an NSA spokesperson also did not reply.

Analysts quoted in The New Humanitarian warned that while temporary truces can reduce casualties and help secure hostage releases, they risk giving insurgent groups time to regroup unless broader peacebuilding and accountability efforts follow.

Nigeria's broader counterterrorism approach in recent years has leaned towards non-kinetic strategies, including state-backed dialogue. Similar local truces have been brokered in Katsina, Kaduna and Zamfara states, where council chairpersons, in the presence of military operatives, have negotiated temporary halts to attacks with armed groups.

Boko Haram kills 10 in Adamawa village

Legit.ng earlier reported that Boko Haram militants attacked Zaranga village in Gombi LGA of Adamawa State on Monday, shooting residents and burning houses.

11 bodies have been recovered so far, with search teams and security personnel still combing the surrounding forest for missing persons.

The Adamawa State Police Command spokesperson had not responded to calls for confirmation as of the time this report was filed.

Source: Legit.ng