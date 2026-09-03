The Canadian government has published the official full list of people who can apply for an open work permit in 2026

It is noteworthy that an open work permit allows holders to work for almost any employer in Canada without needing a job offer

Most applicants must already be inside Canada to qualify, as the permit is only available under specific situations

The Canadian government has released the full list of categories of people eligible to apply for an open work permit in 2026, a document that allows holders to work for nearly any employer in Canada without first securing a job offer.

Unlike a closed work permit, which ties a worker to a specific employer and job, an open work permit carries no such restriction.

Foreigners can get Canada open work permit without a job offer. Photo Credit: Angela Weiss

Source: Getty Images

Employers hiring someone on an open work permit are not required to conduct a labour market impact assessment, submit an offer of employment through official channels, or pay the employer compliance fee, according to Canada's Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship guidance.

The only employers that open work permit holders cannot work for are those placed on the government's non-compliant employer list and businesses that regularly offer striptease, sensual dance, companion services, or sensual massages.

Who qualifies for Canada's open work permit

The government makes clear that most people applying from outside Canada cannot obtain an open work permit. The majority of eligible applicants must already be inside the country when they apply.

Eligibility is limited to the following specific categories:

Students, graduates and youth:

1. Post-graduation work permit applicants.

2. International Experience Canada – Working Holiday category applicants.

3. Destitute students.

4. Hong Kong recent graduates (closed).

Spouses and dependent children:

5. Family members of permanent residence applicants.

6. Family members of work permit holders.

7. Spouses and common-law partners of international students.

8. Sponsored family members.

Vulnerable people:

9. Refugees, asylum claimants and protected persons.

10. Victims of workplace abuse.

11. People in crisis.

Other open work permit applicants:

12. Indigenous Peoples.

13. Permanent residence applicants.

14. Temporary resident permit holders.

15. Quebec investors.

What the permit does not cover

Holding an open work permit does not mean a person can work in any role without condition. The restrictions on non-compliant employers and certain adult entertainment businesses apply regardless of the permit category under which a person qualifies.

The government's guidance also notes that eligibility under any of the listed categories does not automatically guarantee approval. Applicants are advised to confirm which category applies to their specific situation before submitting an application.

In a related story, Legit.ng reported that Canada had listed 25 categories of foreigners who can work in the country without a work permit.

60 in-demand Canada occupations for PR

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that Canada had published 60 in-demand occupations for people seeking permanent residency.

According to the information provided, the provinces with listed in-demand occupations include Nova Scotia, New Brunswick, Saskatchewan, Ontario, British Columbia, Manitoba, Quebec, Alberta and Prince Edward Island.

Healthcare occupations feature prominently in provincial pathways in Saskatchewan, British Columbia, New Brunswick and Nova Scotia. Technology.

Source: Legit.ng