Nigerian immigrants can renew passports online without visiting embassies, streamlining the process greatly

Applicants use NIN and date of birth for identity verification in the new passport system

Tracking applications is now easy through the portal or NRS mobile app after submission

Pascal Oparada is a journalist with Legit.ng, covering technology, energy, stocks, investment, and the economy for over a decade.

Nigerians living outside the country can now renew their passports without physically visiting an embassy for biometric enrolment, thanks to the Nigerian Immigration Service’s contactless passport application system.

The new process is designed to reduce the stress, travel costs and time associated with passport renewal for eligible Nigerians in the diaspora.

Step-by-step process for Nigerians abroad to renew their passports from home. Credit: Novatis

Source: Getty Images

How the contactless passport renewal works

Under the new system, eligible applicants can complete much of the renewal process online and submit their biometric information remotely.

Applicants can also verify their identities using their National Identification Number (NIN) and date of birth, making the process more convenient for Nigerians who live far from diplomatic missions.

To begin, applicants should visit the official Nigerian Immigration Service passport portal and select “Apply from Outside Nigeria.”

They should then choose “Apply for Renewal or Reissue” and create an account or log into an existing one, Vanguard reports.

Step-by-step guide for passport renewal

Applicants will need to verify their identity using their NIN and date of birth before completing the passport application form.

They should select their preferred processing embassy or high commission and upload the required documents. After paying the applicable passport fee, applicants will receive an application ID and reference number.

These details should be kept safely because they will be required during subsequent stages of the application.

Applicants will then be presented with options for either a physical appointment or a contactless appointment.

Those eligible for the contactless service can select “Opt in for Contactless” under the application status or appointment section.

Use the NRS mobile app for biometrics

Eligible applicants will be directed to download the NRS mobile app and either log in or create an account.

From the app, they should select “Passport Application Services” and then “Passport Biometric Enrolment.”

The applicant will enter the application ID and reference number to confirm eligibility.

If approved, the app will guide the applicant through capturing their facial image and fingerprints before submitting the biometric information for review.

Once the biometrics have been successfully reviewed and the applicant is confirmed eligible, they will be required to pay the applicable contactless service fee.

What if you are not eligible?

Applicants who do not qualify for contactless enrolment can return to the passport portal and schedule a physical appointment at their selected embassy or high commission.

After completing the required payment, applicants should print their application form and retrieve their current national passport.

Both documents should be placed in a self-addressed return envelope and sent to the selected processing mission, according to the application instructions.

How Nigerians abroad can renew their passports without visiting the embassy. Credit: Novatis

Source: Getty Images

How to track your passport application

Applicants can begin tracking their applications about two weeks after submission through the passport tracking portal or the NRS mobile app.

The contactless system could significantly simplify passport renewal for eligible Nigerians abroad by reducing the need for embassy visits.

NIS unveils steps to contactless passport renewal

Legit.ng earlier reported that the Nigeria Immigration Service (NIS) has unveiled an updated step-by-step guide for its Contactless Passport Application System, making it easier for eligible Nigerians living abroad to renew their passports without physically visiting a Nigerian embassy or high commission for biometric enrolment.

The updated guide, released on the Service's official X account on Tuesday, outlines how applicants can complete most of the passport renewal process remotely through the NIS online portal and mobile application.

Source: Legit.ng