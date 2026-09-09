Favour Iwueze, lead singer of the iconic Nigerian child gospel group Destined Kids, shared a family photo on Instagram on Tuesday, September 8, 2026

The post, showing all four of her children, quickly gathered 8,500 likes and drew excited reactions from fans who remembered her from the 'Joy, Joy, Joy' era

Fans flooded the comments section with praise for the family, with many marvelling at how far the former child star has come

Favour Iwueze, the eldest sibling and lead voice of Nigeria's beloved child gospel group Destined Kids, set social media buzzing on Tuesday, 8 September 2026, after sharing a photo of her four children on Instagram.

The image, posted without a caption, racked up 8,500 likes and 71 comments within hours of going up.

Favour Iwunze causes a stir as she proudly shows off her large family. Credit: @imfavouriwueze

Source: Instagram

For many Nigerians who grew up singing along to Destined Kids' mega-hit "Joy, Joy, Joy," seeing Favour all grown up with a family of four was a moment that hit differently.

From Child Gospel Star to Mother of Four

Destined Kids was a sibling gospel group made up of Favour, Rejoice, Joshua, Caleb, Best, and Wonderful, the children of Pastor Stephen Iwueze and Lady Love Iwueze. The group rose to prominence in the early 2000s, with "Joy, Joy, Joy" becoming a defining childhood anthem across Nigeria and beyond.

Favour, as the eldest, carried much of the group's signature sound as its lead voice

Today, the former child star lives in Lagos State with her husband, whom she married in September 2018.

The couple welcomed their fourth child earlier this year. Favour now channels her faith through Christian ministry and digital content creation, as seen on her Instagram page

See Favour Iwueze's viral family picture:

Fans React to Favour Iwueze's Family Photo

The post drew an outpouring of warmth from followers, many of whom could not hide their surprise at how much her family has grown.

Here are some of the reactions:

@jocelynfray__ wrote:

"Your offsprings are so beautiful 🥹"

@sommyclassical1 commented:

"Wow, una don reach four already. God abeg na🙏🏼"

@dinmanwam said:

"Bride price go too cost for these BEAUTIES ❤️❤️❤️"

@adaorasfitness reacted:

"It's the tiny handbags for me😂😍"

@chibouncy shared:

"My yard people ❤️❤️❤️... love you guys immensely"

@queenclare71 wrote:

"Wow! Beautiful family. I love the growth 👏"

@real_dexent noted:

"God is great, How time flies."

Favour Iwuze rejoices with fans over her fourth child. Credit: @imfavouriwueze

Source: Instagram

Rejoice Iwueze gushes over her wedding

Legit.ng earlier reported that Rejoice Iwueze, a member of the popular Destined Kids music group, had her traditional wedding in November 2022.

Rejoice flooded her page with some lovely pictures of her and her man dressed in traditional outfits for the occasion.

Many of her fans and followers took to her comment section to pen congratulatory messages to her.

Source: Legit.ng