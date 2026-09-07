A newborn baby was taken from a house in Sabon Gari New Extension, Kaduna South, on Sunday by a woman who posed as a distant relative

The suspect reportedly gained the mother's trust before leaving the house with the baby, with details of the incident still emerging

Kaduna State Police Command confirmed it has launched an investigation to track down the suspect and recover the child

Legit.ng journalist Adekunle Dada has over eight years of experience covering metro, government policy, and international issues

Sabon Gari, Kaduna State - A newborn baby has been stolen from a family home in Sabon Gari New Extension, in the Kaduna South Local Government Area of Kaduna State, after a woman gained entry to the house under false pretences.

The incident happened on Sunday, September 6, 2026, when an unknown woman arrived at the residence and introduced herself as a distant relative from the father's side of the family.

A woman takes a baby from its mother in Kaduna while posing as a family member. Photo credit: @PoliceNG

Source: Twitter

As reported by Daily Trust, local sources said the claim was enough to put the baby's mother at ease, allowing the stranger to move freely within the home.

Having won the mother's confidence, the woman then left the premises with the newborn child.

Full details of exactly how she made her exit with the baby were still unclear at the time of this report.

Police launch search for suspect

The Kaduna State Police Command's Public Relations Officer, DSP Mansir Hassan, confirmed that officers had opened an investigation into the matter.

He said the command was working to piece together the full circumstances of the incident and identify the woman responsible.

The police said efforts were under way to track down the suspect and bring the baby back to the family safely.

This happens barely three weeks after a 19-year-old woman was arrested in Zuru local government area of Kebbi state for allegedly stealing a newborn and presenting the child to her husband as her own.

According to Channels Television, the incident reportedly occurred on July 23, 2025, when the suspect allegedly visited Fatima Muhammad shortly after she gave birth and offered to assist her by fetching hot water.

The police said the suspect allegedly used the opportunity to flee with the newborn instead of returning with the water.

Police launch hunt for woman who took baby from Kaduna family under false pretences

Source: Original

Police rescue baby stolen during naming ceremony

Meanwhile, Legit.ng also reported that operatives of the Lagos state police command arrested five child traffickers for selling a 2-month-old baby.

The missing baby was rescued during a baby naming ceremony at the residence of the new parents in Lagos.

The state police spokesperson, SP Benjamin Hundeyin, disclosed that all the suspects will be arraigned in court after the investigation.

Source: Legit.ng