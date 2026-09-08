Kim Kardashian and Kanye West both turned up to support their 13-year-old daughter North West at her first headline show in Chicago

The former couple, who divorced in 2021, kept their distance throughout the night at The Vic Theatre

North performed all six tracks from her debut EP N0rth4evr, including an unreleased song that sampled her father's music

North West made her solo concert debut on Saturday night in Chicago, and both of her famous parents were in the building, just not in the same spot.

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West each showed up to The Vic Theatre to watch their 13-year-old daughter headline her first solo show, but the two sat on completely opposite ends of the venue.

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West's daughter North West's debut performance draws reactions. Credit: gettyimages

Source: Instagram

Kardashian was seen watching from a seated balcony section, while West stood on the other side of the theatre. Fans who attended captured the moment on video and shared the footage online.

North West's Debut Performance

Despite any tension in the room, North delivered a full set, performing all six tracks from her debut EP, *N0rth4evr*, which she dropped in May. The 11-minute project includes songs like "Piercing On My Hand" and "W0ah." She also treated the crowd to an unreleased track built around a sample from her father's 2008 record "Coldest Winter."

North took the stage dressed entirely in white, performing in front of a gothic-themed backdrop with a group of backing dancers behind her.

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West attend their daughter North West's debut show. Credit: gettyimages.

Source: Instagram

Kardashian and West finalised their divorce in 2021 after seven years of marriage. The two also share three other children: Saint, 10; Chicago, 8; and Psalm, 7.

The video of Kim Kardashian and Kanye West's daughter's performance is below:

What netizens said about Kardashian and Kanye West

Legit.ng compiled some of the comments that trailed the video on Twitter, read them below:

Milordmayor commented:

"I thought he was ranting about Kim not being a good parent for her as well but a kid performing at young age is not totally bad."

Bxyeezus wrote:

"Parked on opposites sides 🤣 they can’t stand each other."

jayClarkElliott said:

"Them being on opposite sides is lame lol."

Kanye West, North West get expensive grills

In a previous report from Legit.ng, Kanye West and his daughter North West shook the internet after news of them getting new grills.

The grills were said to cost a lot of money. The father and daughter's new grills are said to be worth 850,000 dollars.

That is about N761 million when converted to Nigerian currency, naira. Fans reacted after seeing the amount the music star spent on both his and his daughter's grills.

Source: Legit.ng