Pete Edochie addressed the backlash that followed a viral video of his greeting with the Ooni of Ife

The veteran actor explained the unique handshake he gave the monarch during an interview on Curiosity Made Me Ask

Edochie revealed he and the Ooni first met at Okija, where they were formally introduced and became friends

Veteran Nollywood actor Pete Edochie has finally spoken on the widespread criticism he received after a video of his greeting with the Ooni of Ife went viral online.

The actor addressed the moment during an appearance on Isbae U's interview programme, *Curiosity Made Me Ask*, where he was asked directly about the now-infamous exchange.

Pete Edochie shares how he met Ooni of Ife after criticism about their greeting. Photo credit@oonioife/@peteedochie

Source: Instagram

According to Edochie, the encounter happened after KOK pointed out that the Ooni was present at the event. He turned to approach the monarch, and as he drew closer, the Ooni raised his hand in acknowledgement, a gesture Edochie says was mutual and rooted in familiarity.

Pete Edochie explains the handshake

When Isbae U pointed out that the greeting appeared to be a backhand followed by a high five, Edochie was unapologetic. He stated that the Ooni greets him that way because of who he is, adding that the specific handshake he gave was reserved for individuals of high title and standing.

Ooni of Ife trends over viral meeting with Pete Edochie/ Photo credit@ooniofife

Source: Instagram

"He does that to me because I'm a big deal," he said, before demonstrating the handshake on camera. "This is for big titled people."

Edochie went on to clarify that his relationship with the Ooni predates the viral moment. He said the two first crossed paths at Okija, where he was invited to the stage and formally introduced to the monarch. From that encounter, he said, a genuine friendship was born.

The actor was also warm in his praise of the Ooni, describing him as someone who left a strong impression.

"He's an exceptionally brilliant person. If you discuss with him, he's exceptionally brilliant and modest at the same time. Not everybody combines such virtues," Edochie said. "So I respect him a lot."

Pete Edochie shares Okija story

Edochie explained that after their initial meeting at Okija, he later encountered the Ooni again in Lagos and that the familiarity between them made their greeting entirely natural, not disrespectful.

He acknowledged that people are free to interpret the moment as they see fit, but stood firmly behind his actions, saying, "You are entitled to look at it however you want; it's your entitlement."

Here is the Instagram video of Pete Edochie speaking about the Ooni of Ife and his greeting to the Ooni below:

Pete Edochie speaks about polygamy

Legit.ng reported that veteran Nollywood actor Pete Edochie shared his perspective on polygamy during an interview with content creator Isbae U, who pressed him on the subject.

While discussing the practice, Pete Edochie recounted the story of his late uncle, who was married to three wives. The veteran actor used his uncle’s experience to illustrate his views on the complexities and challenges that can come with polygamy.

Following the interview, the video quickly went viral on social media, with many viewers connecting the actor’s comments to his son Yul Edochie, who is known for his polygamous marriage. The discussion has since sparked reactions from fans, who have been analysing Pete Edochie’s remarks in relation to his son’s marital situation.

Source: Legit.ng