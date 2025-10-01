Independence Day: 3 Major Things That Happened on October 1, 1960

On the morning of October 1, 1960, Nigeria attained independence from the British colonial powers. Since then, October 1 is marked as a national day to remember the country's attainment of sovereignty and continued pursuit of development.

Nigerians mark indpendence day celebration. Photo credit: Getty Images/johan10 and Manuel Augusto Moreno.

Source: Getty Images

October 1 holds a lot of political and cultural significance in Nigeria, as it has been ingrained into the consciousness of Nigerians.

People remember it as the day Nigeria became a full-fledged country after years of colonial rule.

1. The lowering of the Union Jack

One of the most significant events that happened on the morning of October 1, 1960 was the lowering of the British flag, the Union Jack.

At midnight, the British flag was lowered to mark the departure of Nigeria's colonial masters.

In its place, the green, white and green flag of Nigeria was hoisted, marking the beginning of Nigeria's march to nationhood.

2. Tafawa Balewa's speech

Another significant thing that happened on the morning of Nigeria's independence day was the speech delivered by Tafawa Balewa, the country's then prime minister.

In his speech, the prime minister said many Nigerians had looked forward to the ceremony.

His words:

"Today is Independence Day. The first of October 1960 is a date to which for two years every Nigerian has been eagerly looking forward. At last, our great day has arrived, and Nigeria is now indeed an independent sovereign nation. Words cannot adequately express my joy and pride at being the Nigerian citizen privileged to accept from Her Royal Highness these Constitutional Instruments which are the symbols of Nigeria’s Independence. It is a unique privilege which I shall remember forever, and it gives me strength and courage as I dedicate my life to the service of our country.

"Today’s ceremony marks the culmination of a process, which began 15 years ago and has now reached a happy and successful conclusion. It is with justifiable pride that we claim the achievement of our Independence to be unparallelled in the annals of history. Each step of our constitutional advance has been purposefully and peacefully planned with full and open consultation, not only between representatives of all the various interests in Nigeria but in harmonious cooperation with the administering power which has today relinquished its authority."

He said the leaders would proceed with governance after receiving the baton from the British masters.

His words:

"And we come to this task better-equipped than many. For this, I pay tribute to the manner in which successive British governments have gradually transferred the burden of responsibility to our shoulders. The assistance and unfailing encouragement which we have received from each Secretary of State for the Colonies and their intense personal interest in our development has immeasurably lightened that burden."

3. Military parade on Nigeria's independence

Another thing history books remember about Nigeria's independence was the military parade that took place.

The military parade happened in Lagos, and it was said to have inspired awe and a sense of nationhood.

It was accompanied by band, military displays and other eye-catching moments.

Nigerians mark 65th indpendence anniversary. Photo credit: Getty Images/Wong Yu Liang.

Source: Getty Images

