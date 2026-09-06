Adamawa: Tears as Several People Killed in Car Crash, Police Speak on Accident
- A truck rammed into a tricycle along the Hayin Gada axis in Girei LGA, Adamawa state, on Friday, September 4, 2026
- Three of the six people who died in the Adamawa crash were students of Modibbo Adama University, Yola
- Adamawa police confirmed the deaths and deployed officers to the scene as residents demanded urgent government action on road safety
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Yola, Adamawa state - Six people died on September 4 after a truck collided with a tricycle along the Hayin Gada axis in Girei Local Government Area of Adamawa state.
As reported by The Punch on Saturday, September 5, Suleiman Yahaya Njuroje, the Adamawa state police spokesperson, confirmed that preliminary reports put the death toll at six.
Adamawa crash: Students among fatalities
Leadership also noted the unfortunate update.
Njuroje disclosed that the victims were taken to a hospital, where doctors pronounced them dead. Police operatives from Girei Divisional Headquarters, Federal Housing and the Central Motor Traffic Division were sent to the scene to evacuate the victims and restore the flow of traffic.
Three of the six victims have been identified as students of Modibbo Adama University, Yola. Two of the deceased students were named as Edoche Sylvester Oche and Hamdiya, who studied Plant Science in the Faculty of Life Sciences. The deaths have left the university community, families and friends in mourning.
The crash has deepened grief across Hayin Gada, where residents say fatal accidents have grown more frequent since August. Community members, some of whom asked not to be named, are calling on the Adamawa state Government to act quickly before more lives are lost.
Adamawa autocrash: Residents demand action
Some residents want the government to restrict the movement of heavy-duty trucks and tricycles along the affected road.
Others are calling for the road to be widened and for more security and traffic personnel to be deployed to enforce compliance with road rules.
Adamawa police boss urges road safety
Kabir Umar Hassan, the Adamawa Commissioner of Police, offered his condolences to the families of the victims and prayed for the repose of their souls. Through the police spokesperson, he urged residents to remain calm and asked motorists to drive carefully, obey traffic regulations and avoid speeding.
Community members say they remain fearful and want the government to take decisive steps to improve road safety along the Hayin Gada corridor.
Read more Adamawa news
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Father of 3 arrested in Adamawa
Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Hamza Tukur Isa, a 39-year-old father of three who resides at Bauchi Street, Yola North Local Government Area, was arrested for exploiting people.
Speaking on the case, Suleiman Yahaya Nguroje, the police spokesperson in Adamawa state, urged parents and family members to be more careful and pay close attention to their children, especially the girl child, because many people who appear kind and calm may be acting in disguise to harm them for selfish, evil reasons.
Source: Legit.ng
Ridwan Adeola Yusuf (Current Affairs Editor) Ridwan Adeola Yusuf is a content writer with more than nine years of experience, He is also a Current Affairs Editor at Legit.ng. He holds a Higher National Diploma in Mass Communication from the Polytechnic Ibadan, Oyo State (2014). Ridwan previously worked at Africa Check, contributing to fact-checking research works within the organisation. He is an active member of the Academic Excellence Initiative (AEI). In March 2024, Ridwan completed the full Google News Initiative Lab workshop and his effort was recognised with a Certificate of Completion. Email: ridwan.adeola@corp.legit.ng.
Obidah Fwa (Adamawa State Correspondent) Adamawa's regional correspondent, Obidah Acheli Fwa, is a trained journalist with over five years of experience in the industry. She graduated from the University of Maiduguri (2022) and has earned numerous international certifications, including leadership training from Harvard Business School. Contact her at obidahfwa@gmail.com or 09033673803.