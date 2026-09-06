A truck rammed into a tricycle along the Hayin Gada axis in Girei LGA, Adamawa state, on Friday, September 4, 2026

Three of the six people who died in the Adamawa crash were students of Modibbo Adama University, Yola

Adamawa police confirmed the deaths and deployed officers to the scene as residents demanded urgent government action on road safety

Legit.ng journalist Ridwan Adeola Yusuf has over 8 years of experience covering metro, government policy, and international issues.

Yola, Adamawa state - Six people died on September 4 after a truck collided with a tricycle along the Hayin Gada axis in Girei Local Government Area of Adamawa state.

As reported by The Punch on Saturday, September 5, Suleiman Yahaya Njuroje, the Adamawa state police spokesperson, confirmed that preliminary reports put the death toll at six.

Six die in Adamawa car crash.

Source: Original

Adamawa crash: Students among fatalities

Leadership also noted the unfortunate update.

Njuroje disclosed that the victims were taken to a hospital, where doctors pronounced them dead. Police operatives from Girei Divisional Headquarters, Federal Housing and the Central Motor Traffic Division were sent to the scene to evacuate the victims and restore the flow of traffic.

Three of the six victims have been identified as students of Modibbo Adama University, Yola. Two of the deceased students were named as Edoche Sylvester Oche and Hamdiya, who studied Plant Science in the Faculty of Life Sciences. The deaths have left the university community, families and friends in mourning.

The crash has deepened grief across Hayin Gada, where residents say fatal accidents have grown more frequent since August. Community members, some of whom asked not to be named, are calling on the Adamawa state Government to act quickly before more lives are lost.

Adamawa autocrash: Residents demand action

Some residents want the government to restrict the movement of heavy-duty trucks and tricycles along the affected road.

Others are calling for the road to be widened and for more security and traffic personnel to be deployed to enforce compliance with road rules.

A tricycle involved in the fatal Adamawa crash.

Source: Original

Adamawa police boss urges road safety

Kabir Umar Hassan, the Adamawa Commissioner of Police, offered his condolences to the families of the victims and prayed for the repose of their souls. Through the police spokesperson, he urged residents to remain calm and asked motorists to drive carefully, obey traffic regulations and avoid speeding.

Community members say they remain fearful and want the government to take decisive steps to improve road safety along the Hayin Gada corridor.

Read more Adamawa news

Father of 3 arrested in Adamawa

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Hamza Tukur Isa, a 39-year-old father of three who resides at Bauchi Street, Yola North Local Government Area, was arrested for exploiting people.

Speaking on the case, Suleiman Yahaya Nguroje, the police spokesperson in Adamawa state, urged parents and family members to be more careful and pay close attention to their children, especially the girl child, because many people who appear kind and calm may be acting in disguise to harm them for selfish, evil reasons.

Source: Legit.ng