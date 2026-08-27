The Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria flagged a fraudulent provisional employment offer letter being shared by unknown persons

FAAN confirmed it is not running any recruitment exercise and has no connection to the fake letters in circulation

Members of the public were warned not to pay money or share personal details with anyone claiming to represent FAAN

The Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria (FAAN) has warned Nigerians about a fake "Letter of Provisional Offer of Employment" being distributed by unknown individuals who are falsely claiming to act on behalf of the authority.

FAAN, in a statement shared through its official X account @FAAN_Official, said the letters are fraudulent and that the authority has no connection to them whatsoever.

The Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria has issued a warning about fake employment letters. Photo credit: @FAAN_Official

Source: Twitter

The organisation was clear that no recruitment exercise is currently ongoing under its supervision.

FAAN distances itself from fake letters

The authority said members of the public should not make any payments, hand over personal information, or engage in any way with persons presenting these offers.

Nigerians have frequently fallen victim to employment scams of this nature, where fraudsters use official-looking documents to collect money or sensitive data from job seekers.

FAAN urged the public to remain alert and to verify any information purportedly coming from the authority before taking action.

The statement added that any genuine recruitment activity will be announced exclusively through FAAN's official communication channels.

How to stay safe

Job seekers are advised to treat any unsolicited employment offer with caution, particularly those that request upfront payments or sensitive personal details as a condition of employment. Legitimate government agencies in Nigeria do not charge applicants fees during recruitment.

Anyone who has already received such a letter or made contact with individuals distributing it is encouraged to report the matter to the appropriate authorities.

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Previously, Legit.ng reported that the Nigeria Agricultural Quarantine Service (NAQS) postponed the publication of shortlisted candidates for its ongoing recruitment exercise, which had been scheduled for Wednesday, August 12.

The service announced the delay in a public notice signed by ACG Issaka Ahmed, Director of Human Resources, on behalf of the Board Chairman, also dated Thursday, August 13.

Source: Legit.ng