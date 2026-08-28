The US government published a fresh list of 100 missing persons in 2026, releasing names and photos of individuals who have not been found

The list includes men, women, and children from diverse backgrounds, with cases spanning multiple states and years

Several families and groups appear on the list, including the Choc family, the Bernstein siblings, and the Luhk sisters

The United States government has released an updated list of 100 missing persons in 2026, publishing names and photographs of individuals whose whereabouts remain unknown across the country.

The list covers a wide range of cases involving men, women, and children from various ethnic and racial backgrounds.

U.S. government publishes updated list of 100 missing persons, highlighting unresolved cases nationwide. Photo credit: FBI/x

Source: Getty Images

Some of the missing individuals disappeared years ago, while others are more recent cases that remain unresolved.

Families and children among the missing

Several family groups and children appear on the list. The Choc family, Amina and Belel Kandil, and Liliana and Daniella Moreno are listed as missing together. Siblings Koa Kai Bernstein, Abigail Bernstein, and Kush Kohole Bernstein also feature on the list, as do sisters Maleina Luhk and Faloma Luhk.

Younger victims on the list include Relisha Tenau Rudd, Dulce Maria Alavez, Kyron Richard Horman, Madalina Cojocari, and Lina Sardar Khil, among others. Asha Jaquilla Degree, whose disappearance drew widespread attention in North Carolina, is also named.

Full list of missing individuals

Other individuals named on the list include Isiah Jenifer, Margaret Haddican-McEnroe, Shaquanna "Kita" Rutherford, Mildred "Milly" Nickles, Sarah Burton, Ashley Summers, Rajah Adriana McQueen, Ashley Loring HeavyRunner, Shelbie Lynn Dwyer, Cynthia Martyna Bah-Traore, Wesley Dale Morgan, Nai Ping Hou, Rosa Marie Camacho, Sa'Wade BirdInGround, Miguel Oliveras, Cristina Ase, Sabrina Elaine Heinz, Nancy Guthrie, Besalynn Mary James, Arianna Fitts, Maria Nina Miller, Julie Danielle Ray, Giovanna Tyler, Vanessa Morales, Wesley Dixon Jones, Gabrielle Patricia Terrelonge, Andrew Amato, Stefanie Damron, Sebastian Wayne Drake Rogers, Abby Lynn Patterson, Abdulbari Alkotf, Brianna Maitland, Mayushi Bhagat, Mahmood Shah Habibi, LaVerda Sorrell, Heaven Desiree McGee, Dawnita Wilkerson, Kristen Modafferi, Sara Nicole Graham, Donna Hatfield, Ja'Niyah McMichael, Yusuf Shikder, Zahra Shikder, Karen S. Adams, and Robert A. Levinson.

Also listed are individuals connected to Berkeley, Missouri, alongside Bethany Leanne Markowski, Richard Petrone, Danielle Imbo, Ilene Beth Misheloff, Myra Lewis, Austin Bennett Tice, Bo Young Kim Mickens, Karla Rodriguez, Diana Rose Alejandre Garcia Gonzalez, Joshua Keshaba Sierra Garcia, Catherine Barbara Davidson, Armando Diaz, Brandon Lee Wade, Paula Ann Wade, Chance Anthony Carson, Amber Elizabeth Cates, Carla Vicentini, Amanda DeGuio, Cierra J. Chapman, Cynthia Acevedo, Devin "Sacoya" Cooper, Edgar Perez Chairez, Elsie Eldora Luscier, Carlotta Maria Sanchez, Haneul Oh, Maribel Oquendo-Carrero, Ella Mae Begay, Liam Biran, John Bui Tran, Jason Jolkowski, Keiosha Marie Felix, Khadijah Rose Britton, LaShaya Stine, Karlie Lain Gusé, Jesus Eduardo Paez Lopez, Matthew Alan Mullaney, Tabitha Danielle Tuders, Lisa Michelle Stebic, Margaret Ellen Fox, Luis Davila, Dana Rishpy, Shanna Genelle Peoples, Matthew Tyler Henry, Diamond Yvette Bradley, Tionda Z. Bradley, Tammy Mahoney, Rachel Louise Cooke, Shaina Ashley Kirkpatrick, Shausha Latine Henson, Robert Garrett Stewart Jr., Steven Earl Kraft Jr., Anthonette Christine Cayedito, Suzanne G. Lyall, Tara Leigh Calico, Maria del Carmen Lopez, Tina Marie Finley, Shibili Yousef Alayssami, Amy Lynn Bradley, Crystal Ann Tymich, Christine Marie Eastin, Khoi Dang Vu, Jennifer Lynn Marcum, Paul Edwin Overby Jr., Shayan Kazemi, William Ebeneezer Jones Jr., David Williams, Steven Anderson, and Majd Kamalmaz.

See all the photos and names on US website here.

US fresh names and photos of 10 Nigerians to be deported

Legit.ng earlier reported that the United States government has released the names and photographs of 10 Nigerian nationals facing deportation, with the individuals held at detention facilities across several American states.

The detainees face a wide range of criminal charges, including wire fraud, identity theft, drug offences, child cruelty, and weapons possession.

Source: Legit.ng