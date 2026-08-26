The Australian Department of Home Affairs has announced the next invitation round for the Skilled Independent subclass 189 visa

The department set a deadline of September 30, 2026, for the next round, giving skilled migrants a clear window to prepare

Applicants were urged to review their Expression of Interest and confirm all submitted information is accurate before the round opens

The Australian Government's Department of Home Affairs has confirmed that the next invitation round for the Skilled Independent (subclass 189) visa will take place by 30 September 2026, giving prospective migrants a firm date to work towards.

The announcement was made through the department's official communications, with authorities reminding applicants to review and update their Expression of Interest (EOI) ahead of the upcoming round.

Australia sets date for next skilled visa invitation round. Photo Credit: Saeed Khan

Source: Getty Images

Officials specifically urged candidates to verify that every piece of information submitted is accurate and current before the round is held.

What the Australian Subclass 189 Visa offers

The Skilled Independent (subclass 189) visa is a points-tested permanent residency pathway that allows skilled workers to live and work anywhere in Australia without requiring sponsorship from an employer, a state, or a family member. It is widely regarded as one of Australia's most sought-after visa categories, particularly among professionals in high-demand occupations.

Invitations to apply for the visa are issued through the SkillSelect system, where candidates submit an EOI and receive a points score based on factors such as age, English language ability, work experience, and qualifications.

The department issues invitations periodically in what are known as invitation rounds, selecting candidates who meet the points threshold for their nominated occupation.

What applicants should do before September 30

With the September 30, 2026 deadline now confirmed, skilled workers who have already submitted an EOI are encouraged to log into the SkillSelect portal and ensure all details are up to date. Any changes in employment, qualifications, or personal circumstances that could affect a points score should be reflected in the EOI before the round is held.

Those who have not yet lodged an EOI but wish to be considered will need to do so in advance of the round, as the invitation process draws exclusively from existing EOI submissions at the time each round is conducted.

Full details on the invitation round schedule and eligibility requirements are available on the Department of Home Affairs Skill Select invitation rounds page.

In a related story, Legit.ng reported that Australia had raised the income requirement for skilled work visas in 2026.

Countries eligible for Australia's Working Holiday visa

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that Australia had listed 19 countries that are eligible for its Working Holiday visa.

The visa allows holders to take up any kind of work in Australia, though they are generally limited to six months with the same employer.

Holders can also study for up to four months, which amounts to 17 weeks, and may enter and exit Australia multiple times throughout the validity of the visa.

Source: Legit.ng