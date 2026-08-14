The Nigeria Agricultural Quarantine Service postponed the release of shortlisted candidates that was due on August 13, 2026

NAQS said the delay was to ensure the process remains thorough, transparent, and accurate before any list is published

The service's Director of Human Resources, ACG Issaka Ahmed, signed the notice and urged applicants to follow only official channels for updates

The Nigeria Agricultural Quarantine Service (NAQS) has postponed the publication of shortlisted candidates for its ongoing recruitment exercise, which had been scheduled for Wednesday, August 12.

The service announced the delay in a public notice signed by ACG Issaka Ahmed, Director of Human Resources, on behalf of the Board Chairman, also dated Thursday, August 13.

The Nigeria Agricultural Quarantine Service has postponed the publication of shortlisted candidates. Photo credit: @NAQSng

Source: Twitter

Why NAQS delayed the shortlist

According to the notice, the service needs more time to carry out a process it describes as thorough, transparent, and accurate. No specific reason for the bottleneck was given beyond the need to get the procedure right before releasing names to the public.

NAQS expressed regret over any uncertainty the postponement may have caused applicants who had been waiting for the announcement. The service also acknowledged the patience shown by those who applied and said it appreciated their continued interest in the exercise.

When the new date Will be announced

NAQS did not give a replacement date in the notice. Instead, it said a new publication date would be communicated in due course through its official communication channels.

Applicants were specifically warned to avoid unofficial sources and to rely only on information that comes directly from the service. This caution is consistent with repeated warnings from Nigerian government agencies about fake recruitment updates circulating online and on social media.

Anyone who applied for a position with NAQS is advised to monitor the service's official platforms for the updated shortlist announcement.

FG releases statement on federal jobs

Previously, Legit.ng reported that the Federal Character Commission (FCC) told Nigerians in clear terms that federal government jobs are not for sale, and has called on anyone with knowledge of job racketeering to report it immediately.

Legit.ng reports that the commission made this known through its official X (formerly Twitter) account on Monday, August 10, 2026, urging members of the public to use its whistleblower platform to flag suspicious activity around federal recruitment.

Source: Legit.ng