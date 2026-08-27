The 2026/27 Champions League league-phase draw paired Arsenal with Real Madrid at the Emirates Stadium among their eight fixtures

Manchester United returned to the Champions League after a two-year absence and were handed ties against Bayern Munich and Atletico Madrid

PSG, the back-to-back Champions League winners, will face Manchester City, Aston Villa and Barcelona in the league phase

The draw for the 2026/27 UEFA Champions League league phase has been completed, confirming the opponents for all five Premier League clubs in the competition this season.

Arsenal, who finished as runners-up last season after losing to Paris St-Germain on penalties in the final, will host 15-time winners Real Madrid at the Emirates Stadium.

The first league-phase matches will be played on Tuesday, 8 September, and the last round of games will take place on 27 January 2027. Photo by Francesco Scaccianoce

Source: Getty Images

As seen on BBC Sport, Mikel Arteta's side will also travel to Bayern Munich among their eight fixtures, with Borussia Dortmund, Real Betis, Lille, Napoli, Azerbaijani champions Sabah and Slavia Prague completing their schedule.

Manchester City and Aston Villa face PSG

Defending champions PSG will travel to Manchester City's Etihad Stadium in what is set to be one of the standout early fixtures.

Man City will also make the trip to Barcelona, where they face a reunion with Rodri, the Spanish World Cup winner who joined the Nou Camp in a £65 million deal this summer.

Kevin de Bruyne, another of Man City's former midfielders, will feature when Napoli visit Manchester.

Man City's remaining opponents are Sporting, Porto, RB Leipzig, AEK Athens and Lens.

Aston Villa return to the Champions League after a season away following their Europa League triumph.

Unai Emery's side will host both PSG and Borussia Dortmund, and travel to Barcelona and Galatasaray. Club Brugge, Fenerbahce, Viking and Slavia Prague round out Villa's group of opponents.

Manchester United and Liverpool's draw

Manchester United are back in the competition for the first time in two years and face a demanding draw that includes Bayern Munich, Atletico Madrid and Roma, per The Sun.

The Red Devils will also play Sporting, Leipzig, Villarreal, Sabah and Como across their eight matches.

Liverpool host Atletico Madrid, Porto, Villarreal and Lens, and travel to Inter Milan, Club Brugge, Fenerbahce and LASK.

The league phase works by each of the 36 clubs playing eight different opponents, four at home and four away.

The top eight sides at the end of the phase advance directly to the last 16, while clubs finishing ninth to 24th enter a two-legged knockout play-off.

Any team finishing 25th or below will be eliminated without dropping into the Europa League.

Last season, Arsenal topped the league-phase standings with 24 points from eight wins. Liverpool finished third behind Bayern Munich with 18 points.

The opening round of league-phase fixtures will be played on Tuesday, September 8, 2026, with the final round scheduled for January 27, 2027.

This season's final is set to take place in Madrid on June 5, 2027.

Stamford Bridge to host UCL matches

In a related development, Legit.ng reported Stamford Bridge will still have Champions League football this season, even though Chelsea themselves will not be part of the competition, with the club confirming that Shakhtar Donetsk will use the west London stadium as their temporary home ground.

Chelsea released an official statement confirming the arrangement, which will see the Ukrainian side play at least four group stage home fixtures at Stamford Bridge during the 2026/27 Champions League campaign.

Source: Legit.ng