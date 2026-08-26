The family of Mary Habila revealed she had been diagnosed with a hole in her heart before her death at Minister David Umahi's residence

Habila, a 25-year-old nurse, was buried on Friday in Nok, Kaduna state, with her biography citing cardiac arrest as the cause of death

Her death in June sparked public outcry, a disputed autopsy request, and a N20 billion lawsuit filed against Umahi by a Southern Kaduna group

The family of Mary Habila, the 25-year-old nurse who died at the home of Works Minister David Umahi in June, has disclosed that she had been living with a congenital heart condition before her death.

Details emerged at her burial on Friday, August 21, in Nok, Jaba Local Government Area of Kaduna state, where a biography included in the funeral programme revealed she had been diagnosed with a hole in her heart.

Mary Habila, a 25-year-old nurse, passed away at Works Minister David Umahi's residence in June. Photo credit: @davumahi

Source: Twitter

"Mary Habila lived with a heart condition, having been diagnosed with a hole in her heart. Though she faced significant health challenges, she carried herself with courage, faith, and quiet resilience," the biography read.

The document went on to say her condition worsened despite medical attention and the support of loved ones.

"Despite medical care and the prayers and support of her family and loved ones, her condition became critical. She sadly passed away following a cardiac arrest, leaving behind a deep void in the hearts of all who knew and loved her."

Circumstances of Habila's death

Habila died on June 27 at Umahi's residence in Umunaga, Uburu, Ohaozara Local Government Area of Ebonyi state, where she was serving as part of the minister's medical team. Her death drew widespread public attention and calls for a full inquiry into what happened.

Umahi asked the Ebonyi state police command to carry out an autopsy before releasing her body, saying the examination was necessary to establish the actual cause and circumstances of her death.

Habila's family, however, rejected the request and opposed any post-mortem examination.

Despite their objection, the Ebonyi police command said it would proceed with the autopsy regardless.

N20 billion lawsuit filed against Umahi

In July, the Incorporated Trustees of the Southern Kaduna Peoples' United Associations (SOKAPU) filed a N20 billion lawsuit against Umahi, alleging he breached his duty of care while Habila was in his custody.

The biography closed with a tribute to the young nurse:

"Though her life was cut short, Mary will always be remembered for her strength in the face of adversity, the love she shared, and the lasting impact she made on everyone blessed to know her. May her gentle soul rest in perfect peace."

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Umahi speaks on Habila' death

Previously, Legit.ng reported that the Minister of Works David Umahi spoke publicly for the first time about the death of Mary Habila, a physiotherapist whose body was found inside a staff chalet at his residence in Uburu, Ebonyi State.

Umahi firmly rejected allegations that the incident was handled secretively, stating that Habila was not a personal visitor or a guest brought to his home.

Source: Legit.ng