Electricity Company Opens Compensation Portal for Band A Customers, Requests Meter Number
- The Ibadan Electricity Distribution Company announced that a Special Compensation scheme is now open for eligible Band A feeder customers
- Customers who experienced shortfalls in February and March 2026 can check their eligibility using their Meter or Account Number on the IBEDC portal
- A total of 20 feeders across Kwara, Ogun, Osun, and Oyo states are listed as eligible under the Special Compensation Directive
PAY ATTENTION: Mark Legit.ng as a preferred source, and our content will appear higher in your Google feed!
Legit.ng journalist Dave Ibemere has over a decade of experience in business journalism, with in-depth knowledge of the Nigerian economy, stocks, and general market trends.
The Ibadan Electricity Distribution Company (IBEDC) has opened a compensation portal for customers on Band A feeders who experienced supply shortfalls during February and March 2026, urging them to verify their eligibility and claim what is owed to them.
The electricity distributor said affected customers can check whether they qualify by visiting the official portal at ibedc.com/compensationtokens and entering their Meter or Account Number.
The scheme is being administered under what IBEDC described as the Special Compensation Directive.
20 Feeders Eligible for the Payout
A total of 20 feeders spread across Kwara, Ogun, Osun, and Oyo states have been named as eligible under the directive. The full list published by IBEDC includes the following feeders:
List of 20 eligible feeders
- Challenge Industrial 33KV Feeder — Challenge Hub, Kwara
- Harmony 33KV Feeder — Baboko Hub, Kwara
- Agba/Shoprite 11KV Feeder — Challenge Hub, Kwara
- Asa 11KV Feeder — Challenge Hub, Kwara
- Poly 11KV Feeder — Baboko Hub, Kwara
- Yidi 11KV Feeder — Challenge Hub, Kwara
- Sagamu 33KV Feeder — Sagamu Hub, Ogun
- Ikenne 33KV Feeder — Sagamu Hub, Ogun
- Joju 33KV Feeder — Sango Hub, Ogun
- NNPC 33KV Feeder — Akanran Hub, Ogun
- Eleweran 33KV Feeder — Ijeun Hub, Ogun
- Ibafo 33KV Feeder — Mowe-Ibafo Hub, Ogun
- Idowa 33KV Feeder — Ijebu-Ode Hub, Ogun
- Rite Food Quarters 11KV Feeder — Ijebu-Ode Hub, Ogun
- Quantum Steel (Real) 33KV Feeder — Sagamu Hub, Ogun
- Water Works (Papalanto) 33KV Feeder — Sango Hub, Ogun
- Remo 33KV Feeder — Sagamu Hub, Ogun
- Ikire Wasinmi 33KV Feeder — Ile-Ife Hub, Osun
- Orile-Owu 33KV Feeder — Osun
- Moniya Railway 33KV Feeder — Ile-Ife Hub, Oyo
How to Claim the Compensation
IBEDC directed customers to visit the compensation portal and input their Meter or Account Number to confirm whether their feeder appears on the eligible list and to proceed with a claim.
Band A customers are expected to receive a guaranteed minimum of 20 hours of electricity supply daily, and the compensation scheme addresses periods when that standard was not met.
Customers whose feeders do not appear on the 20-feeder list are not covered under this particular directive for the February and March 2026 period.
FG plans electricity tarrif increase again
Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Nigerians may face higher electricity tariffs soon, as the Nigerian Electricity Regulatory Commission (NERC) indicated it is reviewing electricity tariffs across all customer bands due to increasing operational costs in the sector.
The development has come as a concern among electricity consumers who are already battling increasing costs of living, inflation and a persistent epileptic power supply in the country.
Nigeria employs a band-based system where electricity consumers are charged according to the average number of hours of electricity supply they receive daily.
Source: Legit.ng
Dave Ibemere (Senior Business Editor) Dave Ibemere is a senior business editor at Legit.ng. He is a financial journalist with over a decade of experience in print and online media. He also holds a Master's degree from the University of Lagos. He is a member of the African Academy for Open-Source Investigation (AAOSI), the Nigerian Institute of Public Relations and other media think tank groups. He previously worked with The Guardian, BusinessDay, and headed the business desk at Ripples Nigeria. Email: dave.ibemere@corp.legit.ng.