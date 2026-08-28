The Ibadan Electricity Distribution Company announced that a Special Compensation scheme is now open for eligible Band A feeder customers

Customers who experienced shortfalls in February and March 2026 can check their eligibility using their Meter or Account Number on the IBEDC portal

A total of 20 feeders across Kwara, Ogun, Osun, and Oyo states are listed as eligible under the Special Compensation Directive

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The Ibadan Electricity Distribution Company (IBEDC) has opened a compensation portal for customers on Band A feeders who experienced supply shortfalls during February and March 2026, urging them to verify their eligibility and claim what is owed to them.

The electricity distributor said affected customers can check whether they qualify by visiting the official portal at ibedc.com/compensationtokens and entering their Meter or Account Number.

Band A customers can now check their eligibility for IBEDC compensation Photo: AFP

Source: Getty Images

The scheme is being administered under what IBEDC described as the Special Compensation Directive.

20 Feeders Eligible for the Payout

A total of 20 feeders spread across Kwara, Ogun, Osun, and Oyo states have been named as eligible under the directive. The full list published by IBEDC includes the following feeders:

List of 20 eligible feeders

Challenge Industrial 33KV Feeder — Challenge Hub, Kwara

Harmony 33KV Feeder — Baboko Hub, Kwara

Agba/Shoprite 11KV Feeder — Challenge Hub, Kwara

Asa 11KV Feeder — Challenge Hub, Kwara

Poly 11KV Feeder — Baboko Hub, Kwara

Yidi 11KV Feeder — Challenge Hub, Kwara

Sagamu 33KV Feeder — Sagamu Hub, Ogun

Ikenne 33KV Feeder — Sagamu Hub, Ogun

Joju 33KV Feeder — Sango Hub, Ogun

NNPC 33KV Feeder — Akanran Hub, Ogun

Eleweran 33KV Feeder — Ijeun Hub, Ogun

Ibafo 33KV Feeder — Mowe-Ibafo Hub, Ogun

Idowa 33KV Feeder — Ijebu-Ode Hub, Ogun

Rite Food Quarters 11KV Feeder — Ijebu-Ode Hub, Ogun

Quantum Steel (Real) 33KV Feeder — Sagamu Hub, Ogun

Water Works (Papalanto) 33KV Feeder — Sango Hub, Ogun

Remo 33KV Feeder — Sagamu Hub, Ogun

Ikire Wasinmi 33KV Feeder — Ile-Ife Hub, Osun

Orile-Owu 33KV Feeder — Osun

Moniya Railway 33KV Feeder — Ile-Ife Hub, Oyo

Customers in four Nigerian states may receive compensation after IBEDC identified feeders Photo: Nurad

Source: Getty Images

How to Claim the Compensation

IBEDC directed customers to visit the compensation portal and input their Meter or Account Number to confirm whether their feeder appears on the eligible list and to proceed with a claim.

Band A customers are expected to receive a guaranteed minimum of 20 hours of electricity supply daily, and the compensation scheme addresses periods when that standard was not met.

Customers whose feeders do not appear on the 20-feeder list are not covered under this particular directive for the February and March 2026 period.

Compensation portal

FG plans electricity tarrif increase again

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Nigerians may face higher electricity tariffs soon, as the Nigerian Electricity Regulatory Commission (NERC) indicated it is reviewing electricity tariffs across all customer bands due to increasing operational costs in the sector.

The development has come as a concern among electricity consumers who are already battling increasing costs of living, inflation and a persistent epileptic power supply in the country.

Nigeria employs a band-based system where electricity consumers are charged according to the average number of hours of electricity supply they receive daily.

Source: Legit.ng