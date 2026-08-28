Australia's Department of Home Affairs has confirmed the Temporary Graduate visa (subclass 485) is open to international students who have finished vocational qualifications

The Post-Vocational Education Work stream targets graduates with associate degrees, diplomas or trade qualifications tied to occupations Australia needs

Applicants must meet age, location, English language and skills assessment conditions before they can be considered for the visa

Australia's Department of Home Affairs has stated that international students who completed vocational qualifications can apply for a Temporary Graduate visa (subclass 485) under the Post-Vocational Education Work stream, which allows holders to live, study and work in Australia on a temporary basis.

The visa is designed for graduates whose associate degrees, diplomas or trade qualifications are tied to occupations that Australia currently needs.

Australia opens post-study work visa pathway to vocational graduates. Photo Credit: Hilary Wardhaugh

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Applicants must have their qualification linked to a role listed on the country's skilled occupation list and must also have applied for a skills assessment in that nominated occupation before lodging their visa application.

Australia: Who qualifies for the Subclass 485 visa

The Australian government has set out nine requirements that every applicant must satisfy to be eligible for the Post-Vocational Education Work stream:

1. Be 35 years of age or under when you apply, with some exceptions applying.

2. Be in Australia when you apply for this visa.

3. Hold an eligible visa at the time of application.

4. Have held a Student visa in the last six months.

5. Have an associate degree, diploma or trade qualification relevant to an occupation on the skilled occupation list.

6. Have applied for a skills assessment in your nominated occupation on the skilled occupation list.

7. Provide evidence of adequate health insurance for all applicants when you apply.

8. Provide evidence you have applied for an Australian Federal Police check when you apply, in line with character requirements for visas.

9. Provide evidence of the required level of English with your application.

Key points for Nigerian and African applicants

The age cap of 35 is a critical filter for many prospective applicants from Nigeria and across Africa who pursue vocational education abroad. However, the government noted that exceptions to the age requirement do exist, though specific details on those exceptions are provided separately in the official guidance.

The requirement to be physically inside Australia at the time of application means that graduates who have already returned home after their studies will not be eligible. Applicants must also hold a valid eligible visa when they submit their application, making timing a significant factor in the process.

Health insurance coverage and a federal police check application must both be in place before submission, meaning candidates should begin those processes early to avoid delays.

In a related story, Legit.ng reported that Australia had set an age limit for foreigners seeking a post-study work visa.

Australia's condition for visa to live and work permanently

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that Australia had listed six conditions that skilled workers must satisfy for a special visa that allows them to work and live permanently in the country.

The requirements were published on the department's official immigration portal and apply to applications lodged in 2026.

The visa is employer-driven, meaning a prospective migrant cannot apply independently.

Source: Legit.ng