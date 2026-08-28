The National Film and Video Censors Board stopped the nationwide cinema release of Linda Ikeji's new movie over its sensitive subject matter

The film, which dramatises the 2005 Apo Six extrajudicial killings in Abuja, was set to open in cinemas on Friday 28 August 2026

The NFVCB has referred the movie to the Department of State Services for further review before any new release date can be announced

Linda Ikeji's highly anticipated film, 'The Night of June 7th ', will not be hitting Nigerian cinemas as planned after the National Film and Video Censors Board (NFVCB) stepped in to block its scheduled release.

The film was due to open nationwide on Friday, 28 August 2026, but the NFVCB directed that its release, distribution and public exhibition be suspended, citing the sensitive nature of the real-life events at the heart of the story.

Reactions as NFVCB halts Linda Ikeji's 'The Night of June 7th' cinema release, refers film to DSS. Photo credit@lindaikeji

Source: Instagram

The Board has since referred the movie to the Department of State Services (DSS) for further review and advice before any clearance decision is made.

The development was confirmed by distributor Nile Entertainment, which stated that both the producer and distributor are fully complying with the regulatory directive. A new release date will only be announced once the DSS review is concluded and the necessary approvals are secured.

Linda Ikeji also addressed the situation directly, confirming the hold and noting that her team would continue cooperating with both the NFVCB and DSS. Despite the setback, she said they remain committed to telling Nigerian stories.

What 'The Night of June 7th' is about

The film is based on the true events of the 2005 Apo Six killings, in which six young Nigerians were shot dead by police officers in Abuja. The case remains one of the most harrowing examples of extrajudicial killings in the country's recent history and sparked widespread public outcry at the time.

Written and produced by Linda Ikeji and directed by Toka Mcbaror, the film features a notable cast that includes Gideon Okeke, Femi Branch, Ali Nuhu and Charles Lenny.

Here is the Instagram post about Linda Ikeji's movie as shared by the media personality:

Fans react to the ban

News of the suspension drew strong reactions online, with many Nigerians voicing their frustration and scepticism.

@henrykamaonu wrote:

"It's good it was put on hold cause you knew nothing about the story you were about to release."

@edoskilala commented:

"Hmmmmmmm. Long story short, they ain't gonna approve it because they are gonna say it's gonna make the whole world know what they are hiding inside this country. It is well."

@audrehy_ suggested:

"Put it on YouTube, you'll still earn from YouTube."

@king.igho.o added:

"Put it on YouTube make you see views."

Tunde Kilani premiere movie, Mercy Aigbe, others attend

Legit.ng had reported that veteran Nigerian filmmaker Tunde Kelani received strong support from colleagues in the Nigerian movie industry at the premiere of his project, Ayinla.

The Lagos premiere attracted several prominent actors and actresses, who turned out in large numbers to celebrate the filmmaker and his latest work. Among the stars spotted at the event were Toyin Abraham, Lateef Adedimeji and Mercy Aigbe.

The celebrities made a stylish appearance on the red carpet, with many turning heads with their elegant looks as they joined other industry personalities to celebrate the much-anticipated biopic.

Source: Legit.ng