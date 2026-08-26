A 34-year-old man, Rabiu Mukthar, allegedly fired a pump-action gun at wedding guests in Tudun Yola Quarters, Kano

Mukthar reportedly told police the noise from the ceremony disturbed his sleep, and the organisers never informed him about the event

Kano State Police confirmed the arrest of Mukthar and a second suspect, with the weapon recovered and both held at the State CID

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A 34-year-old Kano resident, Rabiu Mukthar, has been arrested after allegedly shooting into a crowd at a nearby wedding ceremony, killing one person and leaving three others injured in Kano state.

The state police spokesperson, CSP Abdullahi Haruna Kiyawa, said the suspect came out of his home in Tudun Yola Quarters and fired a pump-action gun sporadically at people gathered for the event.

Wedding celebration turns deadly in Kano: One dead, three injured in shooting. Photo credit: @PoliceNG

Source: Twitter

As reported by Daily Trust, Kiyawa confirmed the tragic incident on Tuesday, August 25, 2026.

What led Mukthar to open fire

Kiyawa said Mukthar allegedly told investigators that the wedding organisers had not informed him about the event before it took place.

He further claimed the music being played at the ceremony interrupted his sleep, which he gave as his reason for stepping outside and shooting at the gathering.

Police responded promptly after receiving a report of the incident, arresting Mukthar at the scene along with a second suspect.

The pump-action gun allegedly used in the attack was also recovered by officers.

According to Daily Independent, the police spokesperson further stated that the deceased has been deposited for burial.

He added that the three injured victims are receiving medical treatment.

Eyewitnesses said wedding guests, well-wishers and residents scampered for safety.

The sporadic gunshots suddenly replaced the blaring music at the joyful wedding celebration, which ended in tragedy after a callous attack by the suspect.

In the ensuing melee, the bride and the bridegroom, as well as families and fun seekers, fled, while neighbours locked up to avoid fatalities.

In the ensuing melee, the bride and the bridegroom, as well as families and fun seekers, fled, while neighbours locked up to avoid fatalities.

Suspects detained at State CID

Both Mukthar and the second suspect are currently in custody at the State Criminal Investigation Department of the Kano State Police Command while investigations continue.

Police recover weapon and detain Mukthar at the State CID in Kano

Source: Original

Bandits kill 2 wedding guests, injure bride

Recall that suspected bandits attacked a wedding convoy in Katsina State, killing two and injuring several others.

Heavy gunfire and chaos ensued as bandits entered Unguwar Nagunda Community during the attack.

Families continue to search for information on kidnapped wedding guests amidst ongoing security concerns.

Bandits storm wedding, kill 13, abduct others

Meanwhile, Legit.ng also reported that suspected bandits attacked a wedding in Kahir, Kaduna state, leaving 13 dead and abducting multiple guests.

According to sources, an armed gang carrying AK-47s raided shops and terrorised the community for nearly an hour.

Police confirmed abductions, while officials visited victims, promising a full report after details are verified.

Source: Legit.ng