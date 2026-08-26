A viral video claimed the Sokoto State Hisbah Board banned mixed-gender gatherings for both Muslims and Christians and all wedding gifts

The video, which had gathered over 102,000 views by Wednesday, August 26, 2026, drew widespread anger and concern over religious freedom

Religious claims are extremely sensitive in Nigeria because faith is considerably tied to politics, cultural identity, and national security

Sokoto, Sokoto state - A viral video on X (formerly Twitter) claims that the Sokoto State Hisbah Board has banned all wedding gifts and gatherings involving both men and women, with the restrictions said to apply to Christians as well as Muslims.

The video was shared on Thursday, August 13, 2026, with a user urging Nigerians to watch it as proof of concerns previously raised about the future of Christianity in the country.

A viral claim that Sokoto Hisbah banned mixed-gender gatherings for Muslims and Christians is not accurate. Photo credit: Joseph Adamson

Source: Facebook

The unidentified man in the video described the measures as part of a wider Islamisation agenda, warning that what he called Sharia enforcement in Sokoto could eventually spread to other parts of Northern Nigeria and beyond. By Wednesday, August 26, 2026, the post had accumulated 102,100 views, 1,700 reposts, and 203 replies, with many commenters expressing fury over the claims.

On Monday, August 24, fact-checking platform Dubawa investigated the claims by reviewing media reports and contacting the Hisbah Board and the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) in Sokoto directly.

Watch the claim below via the X post:

What Hisbah Board Actually Said

On July 27, 2026, Hisbah Commander Usman Abdullahi announced restrictions on certain marriage-related customs and excessive spending during wedding ceremonies, Legit.ng reported.

Among the practices flagged was "Na Gani In So," a traditional marriage-introduction custom involving the presentation of gifts such as soft drinks, biscuits, sweets, and kola nuts. The board also cautioned against excessive bridal gifts, known locally as lefe.

The announcement was shared in a video posted on Facebook by the board's media aide, Isha Rufa'i.

The commander did not say that all wedding gifts are banned. The claim that Sokoto has prohibited wedding presents entirely is therefore misleading.

On mixed-gender gatherings, the board did restrict such interactions in entertainment settings connected to weddings and social celebrations. However, this is not a blanket ban on all gatherings involving men and women, as the viral video suggests.

Christians Not Affected - Hisbah, CAN

The most significant inaccuracy in the video is the claim that the restrictions apply to Christians. Hisbah Commander Abdullahi, when contacted by the fact-checking platform, was direct:

"We make laws for Muslims and not any other religion."

The Chairman of CAN in Sokoto State, Kayode James, confirmed this position, saying Christians in the state are not affected by the directive. He added that he had received multiple calls from Christians seeking clarification after the video went viral.

X users who commented on the post included one who identified as a Muslim (@kaderkingpin91), who wrote online:

"Hisba is an infringement on fundamental Islamic law. Nowhere in the Quran must everybody follow Islamic law. In fact, Quran chapter 2 emphatically states, No compulsion in Islam."

Another user, Dapsie (@Dapsijaiye), commented via X:

"The problem with Nigerian Christians is that they think in the short term. Islamisation is a long-term project, and what this man is saying is not going to happen in 5 years."

Daniel (@Sir_Willoh) asked:

"Why are the leaders silent? Why do we have a foreign law in our land? Even those in the ME don't do this? Who are the sponsors of these laws?"

Verdict on Claim About Sokoto

The claim that Sokoto has banned wedding gifts and mixed gatherings for both Muslims and Christians is misleading.

The Hisbah Board's July 2026 directive targets specific customs within Muslim communities and does not extend to Christians.

Read more Sokoto state news

Ex-Sokoto PDP chair is dead

Legit.ng earlier reported that Ibrahim Milgoma, a former chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Sokoto, died.

According to a statement released by the party's spokesperson, Hassan Sanyinnawal, Milgoma died following a prolonged illness.

The party mourned his death, calling it a significant loss both to the PDP in Sokoto state and to the party at the national level.

Source: Legit.ng