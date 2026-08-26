Estonia's government published conditions under which foreigners' citizenship applications will be automatically rejected

The rejection applies to both first-time and renewal applicants who meet certain criteria linked to their country of origin

The government's official website spells out the specific grounds that would disqualify a foreigner from obtaining Estonian citizenship

Estonia has announced the category of people whose applications for citizenship will be turned down, with details published on the country's official government website.

According to the information made available, foreigners who meet certain conditions will have both first-time and renewal citizenship applications denied by the authorities.

Estonia names 1 category of foreigners not eligible for citizenship. Images for illustration purposes only. Photo Source: Getty Images/NurPhoto/peng song

Source: Getty Images

Estonia citizenship: who faces rejection

The government stated that an application will be refused if the applicant holds citizenship of a country that does not maintain sufficient judicial, security, or law enforcement cooperation with Estonia, and the applicant is unable to provide evidence that an exception applies to their case.

The official statement reads:

"Your first-time or renewal application will be denied, if you are a citizen of a country that does not have sufficient judicial, security, or law enforcement cooperation with Estonia, and you cannot evidence that an exception applies."

What this means for applicants

The rule covers a broad range of people who may already be resident in Estonia or in the process of applying for citizenship from abroad. The key factor is not simply the applicant's personal background but the relationship between Estonia and their home country at the level of official cooperation.

Applicants who believe they qualify for an exception are required to provide supporting evidence, though the government has not publicly outlined what form that evidence must take. Those unable to demonstrate an exception would face an outright denial, regardless of other factors in their application.

Denmark lists benefits foreign workers cannot access

Meanwhile, Legit.ng recently reported that Denmark had listed five social benefits that foreigners living in the country on certain work permits cannot receive.

The restriction also applies to accompanying family members of eligible work permit holders.

Source: Legit.ng