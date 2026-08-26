Australia's Department of Home Affairs has published details of the Subclass 101 Child Visa, which allows children outside Australia to relocate and live with their parents

It is noteworthy that this visa covers key privileges including indefinite stay, the right to work and study, and access to Medicare

Foreign children granted this visa may also eventually apply for Australian citizenship if they meet the eligibility requirements

The Australian Government Department of Home Affairs has outlined six benefits available to foreign children who relocate to Australia under the Subclass 101 Child Visa, a permit designed to reunite minors living abroad with their parents in the country.

According to the Department of Home Affairs, the Child Visa (Subclass 101) allows a child residing outside Australia to move there permanently to live with their parents.

Australia shares the benefits for children who join their parents through a child visa. Photo Credit: Hilary Wardhaugh

Source: Getty Images

The visa comes with a range of rights and entitlements that take effect once the child arrives in the country.

6 benefits of Australia's Child Visa

The Department of Home Affairs listed the following benefits for children granted the Subclass 101 visa:

1. The child may stay in Australia indefinitely.

2. The child is permitted to work and study in Australia.

3. The child can enrol in Medicare, Australia's public healthcare scheme.

4. The child may sponsor relatives to come to Australia.

5. The child can attend free English language classes provided by the Adult Migrant English Program, if eligible.

6. The child may apply for Australian citizenship, if eligible.

The inclusion of Medicare access is particularly significant, as it gives visa holders entry into Australia's publicly funded health system, covering a wide range of medical services at little or no cost. The Adult Migrant English Program benefit also supports children who may need language assistance to settle into their new environment.

Australia: Who qualifies for Subclass 101 Child Visa

The visa is specifically intended for children who are currently outside Australia and wish to join a parent or parents who are either Australian citizens, permanent residents, or eligible New Zealand citizens living in the country.

The indefinite stay provision means that, unlike temporary visas, holders are not required to leave after a set period, giving families long-term stability without needing to renew the permit.

In a related story, Legit.ng reported that Australia had set an age limit for foreign children joining their parents in the country using the child visa route.

Sponsoring relatives: Australia lists family visa categories

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that Australia had highlighted four family visa categories that citizens and permanent residents can use to sponsor relatives.

According to the Australian Department of Home Affairs, Australian citizens, Australian permanent residents, and eligible New Zealand citizens are all permitted to sponsor family members to live permanently in Australia through the country's family migration programme.

The first category covers partner visas, which allow a spouse, de facto partner, or prospective spouse to relocate to and reside in Australia.

Source: Legit.ng