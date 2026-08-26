Australia's government has highlighted the support options available to foreign nationals sitting the citizenship test

The Australian Department of Home Affairs confirmed that applicants can receive assistance from a Test Facilitator during the exam

The support covers a range of needs, from having questions read aloud to using a computer on the applicant's behalf

Australia's Department of Home Affairs has detailed the forms of assistance available to foreigners taking the country's official citizenship test, clarifying what support is permitted during the examination.

According to information published by the Australian government, applicants must complete the citizenship test independently and are not permitted to bring anyone with them to assist during the session. However, a designated Test Facilitator may be present to provide specific, structured support as needed.

Support available to foreigners during Australia citizenship test. Photo credit: Getty Images

Source: UGC

Australia: What a test facilitator can do

The Test Facilitator's role is focused on access rather than assistance with answers.

They can show applicants how to operate a computer or tablet, They can physically use the device on the applicant's behalf. Where hearing or comprehension is a concern, the facilitator may provide headphones so the applicant can listen to questions They can also read the questions aloud directly to the applicants. If a foreign applicant chooses to respond verbally, the facilitator can also select answers on their behalf.

The arrangements reflect an effort by the Australian government to make the citizenship test accessible to people who may face language barriers, limited digital literacy, or other challenges, without compromising the integrity of the examination itself.

Who takes Australian citizenship test

The citizenship test is a compulsory step in the process of becoming an Australian citizen for most applicants aged between 18 and 59. The test is designed to assess a foreigner's understanding of Australia, including its values, history, and what it means to hold citizenship. It is conducted in English, which means many applicants whose first language is not English may find the process particularly demanding.

The availability of facilitator support is therefore a notable provision for migrants and foreign nationals navigating the process, many of whom are taking the test after years of living and working in Australia on temporary or permanent residency visas.

In a similar report, the Australian government published official guidance on what foreigners need to bring to citizenship appointments.

Australia lists requirements for citizenship

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that Australia's Department of Home Affairs outlined what foreigners must demonstrate before they are ready to apply for citizenship.

The character test defines enduring moral qualities and examines whether an applicant is likely to uphold Australian laws.

Source: Legit.ng