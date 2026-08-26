Inoghie David Ebunoluwa graduated with a First Class degree in Physics from Lagos State University after writing JAMB three times

He also spent half a semester studying Agriculture before finding his path in the Physics department

David won the Best Graduating Student award for the Physics Department and finished as runner-up for the entire Faculty of Science

Inoghie David Ebunoluwa, a Physics graduate of Lagos State University (LASU), has gone viral on LinkedIn after sharing the remarkable story behind his First Class degree — a journey that began with three JAMB sittings and a brief stint in an entirely different course.

In a post shared in August 2026, David recounted that his path to graduating top of his department was anything but straightforward.

LASU student who wrote UTME 3 times emerges best in department, shares story. Photo: Inoghie David

Source: UGC

Before settling into Physics, he spent half a semester studying Agriculture, suggesting a period of uncertainty that many Nigerian undergraduates will find familiar. That detour, however, did not slow him down.

From JAMB struggles to first class honours

By the time he completed his degree at LASU Ojo, David had accumulated a grade point average of 4.86 out of 5.00, earning him the Best Graduating Student title for the Physics Department in the 2024/2025 academic session. He also finished as runner-up for the Best Graduating Student award across the entire Faculty of Science.

Beyond academics, he held several leadership roles during his time at LASU. He served as Public Relations Officer under the 33rd Administration of the Nigerian Association of Physics Students (NAPS) LASU chapter, then rose to become President in the 34th Administration.

Within the Redeemed Christian Fellowship on campus, he served as Academic Secretary for the 2023/2024 session and as Ushering Head the following year.

His achievements also attracted corporate recognition. David was named an MTN Foundation Scholar Award recipient during his studies, a scholarship programme that supports high-performing Nigerian students.

In his post, he credited his success to God, his parents, family, lecturers, MTN, departmental colleagues, friends, and members of RCF LASU Ojo, describing the experience as "a journey of hope, purpose discovery, and academic excellence."

Reactions as LASU student bags first class

His LinkedIn post drew warm congratulations from followers who were moved by the resilience behind the result.

HieLite Academy wrote:

"What an inspiring journey! From writing JAMB three times to graduating with First Class and becoming the Best Graduating Student in Physics is a powerful testament to resilience and consistency. Congratulations on an incredible achievement! David Inoghie You've certainly shown that setbacks can be part of the journey, not the destination."

Oluwafolashaanufemi Hilary added:

"Daviddd BGS tiwa"

In a related story, UNILAG's best graduating student shared how he was rejected by the University of Ibadan, while another graduate staged a one-man protest over unemployment.

LASU BGS shares admission experience

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that the Lagos State University's (LASU) best graduating student opened up about her admission experience.

In an insightful interview with Legit.ng, the young lady shared her admission struggle, experience in school, and future goals.

Source: Legit.ng