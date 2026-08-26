Australia's Subclass 103 Parent Visa grants permanent residency to parents of settled Australian citizens, permanent residents, or eligible New Zealand citizens

Foreign parents who relocate to Australia on this visa gain the right to work, study, and access certain Australian Government benefits after a waiting period

The visa also opens a pathway to Australian citizenship and allows holders to sponsor eligible family members to join them in the country

Australia has outlined the full range of benefits available to foreign parents who relocate to the country through the Subclass 103 Parent Visa, a permanent visa designed to allow parents to join their children who are already settled in Australia.

The visa is open to parents of settled Australian citizens, Australian permanent residents, or eligible New Zealand citizens. Once granted, it allows the holder to remain in Australia indefinitely, making it one of the more generous pathways available to foreign nationals seeking to live in the country long-term.

Australia lists 6 benefits for foreigners who relocate to country on parent visa. Photo: getty

Source: Getty Images

What the Australia Parent Visa offers

1. Holders of the Subclass 103 visa receive permanent resident status immediately upon the visa being granted.

2. This status grants them the right to work and study in Australia without restriction, along with the full protections available under Australian workplace law.

3. Access to Australian Government payments and benefits is available, though newly arrived residents may be required to serve a waiting period before becoming eligible for certain payments. Services Australia provides guidance on these waiting periods for those who need to understand what they can access and when.

4. On the travel front, the visa includes a five-year travel facility from the date of grant, allowing holders to travel in and out of Australia freely during that period. After the five-year facility expires, re-entry as a permanent resident requires a Resident Return Visa.

5. The ability to sponsor eligible family members to come to Australia, which means parents who relocate may later be in a position to bring other relatives across as well.

6. Alternatively, holders may consider applying for Australian citizenship, which removes the need for any visa to enter Australia and instead requires an Australian passport for travel.

After a qualifying period, permanent residents on this visa may become eligible to apply for citizenship.

For citizenship purposes, permanent residency is counted from the date the holder first enters Australia on the visa, or, if they were already in Australia and held a permanent visa immediately before last leaving the country, from the date the visa was granted.

The Subclass 103 visa is processed by the Australian Department of Home Affairs.

Legit.ng has also published residency years for foreigners who want to become Qatari citizens.

Citizenship: Australia mentions residency years for foreigners

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that Australia's Department of Home Affairs has outlined the residence requirement foreigners must meet before applying for citizenship.

Applicants must have lived in Australia on a valid visa for a number of years before the date they apply for citizenship.

The rules also specify how much time applicants are allowed to have spent outside Australia during that period.

Source: Legit.ng